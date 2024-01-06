The Kenyan government has started its visa-free policy and received its first set of foreigners into the country on Friday

The country has joined the United States, South Korea, Haiti, the Seychelles, Germany and others using ETA

The development means that citizens of 53 African countries will travel to the East African country without needing a visa

The Kenyan government has commenced its visa-free policy, welcoming the first set of foreigners into the country on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Kenya welcomed the first set of foreigners into the country on Friday, January 5th. Photo Credit: Kenyan govt

Source: Getty Images

According to a BusinessDay report, the Immigration authorities confirmed that some visa-free travellers arrived in the country four days after the planned launch.

The policy will be implemented alongside the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) and will see 53 African countries travel to the East African country without needing a visa.

Due to this development, Kenya has joined the group of countries that use the ETA. The United States, South Korea, Haiti, the Seychelles, Germany, Lucia, Kitts and Nevis are among these countries.

More applicants expected

Julius Bitok, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Citizens Services, said the first batch of visitors entered the country through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport using the ETA system.

The secretary said the government received over 5,000 ETA applications since the announcement. It added that 2,141 of the applications have been approved.

He explained that the government delayed the ETA due to the need to resolve some issues with the planned implementation.

Conditions to apply

Holders of Nigerian passports who wish to visit Kenya need to apply online via eVisa for a Kenyan e-visa for tourists, according to travelstart.com.

It said:

“Once you’ve downloaded your e-visa, simply present it to port officials upon arrival, and you’re all set.”

Larry Madowo of CNN, in a tweet last month, said:

“Kenya is now “visa-free” for every human on earth. But you can’t just get on a flight. You have to apply for Electronic Travel Authorization, pay $30, and wait up to 3 days for approval. So, a visa?

“Kenya hopes to attract 5 million tourists annually with the “visa-free” policy. 51 nationalities did not require visas before. Now, only members of the East African Community are exempt from the Electronic Travel Authorization.”

Kenya targets 5 million visitors

The East African nation targets an influx of five million visitors through this policy.

In this lieu, it is looking at a proposed amendment to the law to improve the immigration process, including Advance Passenger Information (API) screenings.

Before granting the ETA, the API must obtain important bio-data from travellers, such as airline information and itinerary details. According to the government, this will enable pre-arrival security checks for travellers.

To implement these prescreening procedures, the Ministry of Interior presented a bill called the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration (Amendment) Regulations, 2023.

The provision of correct information will be the responsibility of the airlines or the agents; however, any errors may result in a significant administrative penalty.

The amendment seeks to strengthen security, streamline travel procedures while maintaining safety, consolidate border services for efficiency, and modernize immigration procedures.

