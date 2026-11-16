Dangote Refinery dropped its petrol gantry price from N1,210 to N1,159 per litre, a cut of N51 or 4.21%

Depot prices fell across Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri as marketers adjusted their wholesale rates

The reduction could push filling stations to lower pump prices, though transport and distribution costs will affect final rates

Dangote Refinery has cut the price it charges for petrol at its gantry by N51 per litre, bringing the new rate to N1,159 from the previous N1,210, a reduction of 4.21%.

The move by the 700,000-barrel-per-day Lekki, Lagos facility is expected to give petroleum marketers and filling station operators more room to bring down what customers pay at the pump, though final retail prices will still be shaped by transportation, distribution costs and the margins each retailer chooses to apply.

Petrol buyers could get some relief as Dangote Refinery announces another reduction in its gantry price. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The cut comes after MRS filling stations had already trimmed their pump price to N1,399 per litre following an earlier reduction in ex-depot prices to N1,215 per litre by a group of depot owners buying products from Dangote Refinery.

Depot prices fall across multiple cities

A mid-day petroleum products price report dated Friday, November 13, 2026, showed widespread downward adjustments at depots around the country.

Petroluemprice.ng data shows that in Lagos, African Terminal and Ascon each cut their prices by N20 to N1,185 per litre. NIPCO made the biggest single reduction in Lagos, dropping its rate by N35 from N1,220 to N1,185 per litre.

Aiteo, Integrated and Wosbab also moved their prices lower, while Techno Oil held firm at N1,200 per litre. Pinnacle bucked the trend, nudging its price up slightly from N1,200 to N1,205 per litre.

Outside Lagos, Masters depot in Port Harcourt reduced its price from N1,248 to N1,225 per litre, while Matrix cut its rate from N1,250 to N1,248.

In Calabar, both Alkanes and Sobaz lowered their prices from N1,240 to N1,220 per litre. In Warri, Matrix reduced its rate by N30 to N1,230 per litre, although A.Y.M Shafa and Parker kept their prices unchanged at N1,242 per litre.

Dangote Refinery's new gantry price could give petroleum marketers more room to reduce retail petrol prices. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

What this means for pump prices

The latest reductions reflect the ongoing movement of prices in Nigeria's deregulated petroleum market, where rates differ by location based on supply costs, depot charges and logistics, Vanguard reports.

Whether filling stations pass these lower wholesale costs on to consumers will depend on how quickly operators update their retail pricing to match the new supply rates.

NNPC crashes petrol prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has cut petrol pump prices at its retail outlets in Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna and Sokoto, giving motorists some relief from the high fuel costs that have persisted since the deregulation of Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector.

The revised prices, drawn from the company's latest price sheet, show reductions ranging from N52 to N66 per litre across the four cities.

In Abuja, the pump price dropped from N1,380 to N1,325 per litre, a reduction of N55.

Source: Legit.ng