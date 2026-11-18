Federal Government plans 167 CNG refuelling stations to expand access to cheaper transportation fuel across Nigeria

CNG is listed at N430, but actual savings depend on vehicle efficiency, conversion costs and refuelling access

High conversion costs, long queues, gas supply constraints and safety concerns remain barriers to wider CNG adoption

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to establish 167 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refuelling stations across Nigeria as part of efforts to expand access to cheaper transportation fuel and reduce dependence on petrol.

The initiative is expected to improve the availability of CNG for motorists, particularly commercial transport operators seeking alternatives to rising petrol costs.

FG announces CNG investment; plans to build 167 more stations amid high petrol prices. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: UGC

A presentation on the development highlighted a CNG price of N430, alongside plans to expand refuelling infrastructure and address challenges affecting the sector.

FG targets 167 CNG refuelling stations

The proposed 167 stations are expected to strengthen Nigeria's growing CNG infrastructure and make gas-powered transportation more accessible.

The expansion could also reduce the distance motorists travel to refuel, particularly in areas where existing CNG facilities are limited.

For commercial drivers and transport businesses, improved access to refuelling stations could make switching from petrol to CNG more attractive.

However, the timeline for establishing the proposed stations and their locations were not specified in the information provided.

New CNG price offers alternative to petrol

The presentation also highlighted a CNG price of N430, potentially offering motorists a cheaper alternative to conventional petrol.

Unlike petrol, which is generally sold per litre, CNG is commonly priced per standard cubic metre.

Consequently, a direct comparison between petrol and CNG pump prices does not necessarily reflect the actual savings motorists can achieve.

The financial benefits depend on vehicle efficiency, conversion expenses and the availability of refuelling infrastructure, according to a Daily Trust report.

FG identifies challenges facing CNG adoption

Despite the proposed expansion, several obstacles continue to affect Nigeria's transition to gas-powered transportation.

The presentation identified high vehicle conversion costs, inadequate refuelling access, long queues, gas supply constraints and safety concerns as major challenges.

Converting petrol-powered vehicles to CNG requires specialised equipment and installation, creating additional expenses for motorists.

Limited refuelling infrastructure also means some drivers must travel considerable distances to access CNG.

Addressing these challenges will be essential to sustaining public confidence in the programme.

More CNG stations are coming as FG confirms over $2 billion investment. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

What the expansion means for Nigerians

The planned stations could provide motorists with more fuel options while supporting efforts to reduce transportation expenses.

However, the success of the initiative will depend on timely infrastructure development, reliable gas supplies and affordable vehicle conversion services.

For Nigerians seeking relief from high petrol prices, wider CNG availability could offer meaningful savings if the proposed expansion is successfully implemented.

FG opens five new CNG stations in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has commissioned five additional Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refuelling stations in Lagos State, offering motorists and commercial transport operators more opportunities to reduce their dependence on expensive petrol.

The facilities, developed by the Lagos State-owned Ibile Oil and Gas Corporation in partnership with the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF), are located in Abule Egba, Ajah, Oko-Oba, Idimu and Ogolonto.

Source: Legit.ng