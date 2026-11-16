Sunbeth Energies has opened its fourth self-service fuel station in Nigeria, expanding its operations to Ibadan, Oyo State

The station allows motorists to select, pay for and dispense fuel themselves without relying on attendants

The company plans to expand nationwide after its first outlet in Lagos operated for over 100 days without reported service challenges

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Sunbeth Energies Limited has expanded its self-service fuel operations to Ibadan, Oyo State, opening its fourth station in Nigeria as the company pushes to make the fuelling model available in more parts of the country.

The new outlet allows motorists to purchase petrol without relying on attendants. Customers can select their preferred fuel quantity or spending amount, make payments and dispense fuel directly from the pumps.

Fuel Purchase Gets Easier as Sunbeth Launches Self-Service Station in another Nigerian state

Source: UGC

According to the company, instructions displayed at the stations guide customers through the process, while assistants remain available to help those who encounter difficulties.

The Ibadan facility joins Sunbeth's existing self-service stations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. The company launched its first outlet in Ogba, Lagos, in July 2026.

Sunbeth targets nationwide expansion

Speaking at the launch, the company's Head of Retail Roll-Out Projects, Adegbemiro Adeboye, said Sunbeth plans to extend the self-service model to more locations across Nigeria.

He explained that the initiative was introduced to give motorists greater control over fuel purchases and improve transparency in transactions.

Adeboye added that the company was relying on customer feedback and operational data from existing outlets to improve the service as it enters additional markets.

He said: “Our ambition is to make this service accessible to motorists across Nigeria, so that every Nigerian has the opportunity to experience a fuelling option that gives them greater control, transparency and confidence in their purchases.

“We believe that building trust in the downstream petroleum sector starts with giving customers a clear understanding of what they are paying for and greater control over the transaction.”

Company highlights performance of first outlet

Adeboye also disclosed that Sunbeth's first self-service station in Ogba had operated for more than 100 days without any reported service challenges.

He described the performance as evidence of the technology's reliability and an encouraging sign for the company's planned expansion.

According to him, the experience gained from the Lagos outlet has helped the company understand how to deploy the service more effectively in other locations.

“The successful operation of our first self-service station for over 100 days without any operational issues is an important demonstration of the reliability of the technology and the potential of this service to transform the retail fuelling experience in Nigeria,” he said.

Adeboye noted that Sunbeth would continue to focus on developing a reliable fuelling system suited to Nigerian conditions, using lessons from each new outlet to improve subsequent deployments.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) had rolled out between 50 and 70 smart, self-service energy stations across Nigeria.

How to buy cheap NNPC fuel

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported on the federal government’s 30-day petrol discount of N66 per litre at NNPC retail stations, including how motorists can qualify through the NNPC Fuel App.

The offer runs through October 31 and gives eligible customers a temporary reduction based on each station’s pump price. Find out how to register, pay and locate participating stations before the discount ends.

Source: Legit.ng