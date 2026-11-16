Nigeria defeated Tanzania 3-1 in the first leg of the 2027 AFCON qualifier at Godswill Akpabio Stadium

The NFF published a statement warning the Super Eagles against complacency ahead of the second leg in Zanzibar

Tanzania have never beaten Nigeria in 14 previous meetings, making the Super Eagles heavy favourites for the tie

The Nigeria Football Federation has issued a statement calling on the Super Eagles to stay focused and avoid complacency as they prepare to face Tanzania in the second leg of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group L qualifier.

Nigeria claimed a 3-1 victory in the first leg, played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. Alhassan Yusuf gave Nigeria the lead before Alphonce Masanga levelled for Tanzania.

Super Eagles set for crucial AFCON qualifier against Tanzania. Photo from @calvinbassey.

Source: Twitter

Substitute Tolu Arokodare then turned the tie in Nigeria's favour, scoring twice after coming off the bench in the second half.

The reverse fixture is set for Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, with kick-off at 2 PM Nigerian time.

NFF’s statement on Tanzania vs Nigeria

The Super Eagles held their final training session under head coach Eric Chelle before the NFF released its pre-match statement. The federation acknowledged the competitive nature of what lies ahead, noting that both teams have something significant to play for.

"The stakes are, indeed, high with Nigeria eager for three points to keep their qualification chances on even keel and Tanzania keen to make home advantage count," the statement read.

The federation also had a direct message for the players, adding:

"The Super Eagles possess the quality, experience and attacking options to secure another victory, but they must demonstrate discipline and avoid complacency against a side determined to respond."

Tanzania, alongside East African neighbours Kenya and Uganda, have already secured automatic qualification for the 2027 AFCON tournament as co-hosts.

That leaves the remaining teams in Group L chasing a single qualification ticket, raising the importance of every point Nigeria can gather.

Despite the first-leg advantage, Nigeria face a Tanzania side with nothing to lose and an incentive to perform in front of a home crowd. Historical record, however, strongly favours the Eagles.

According to FotMob, Tanzania have never beaten Nigeria across their previous 14 meetings, a statistic that underlines Nigeria's status as clear favourites heading into the tie.

Where to watch Tanzania vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Tanzania vs Nigeria as both teams battle in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations second-leg match.

Nigeria won the first leg, and the reverse fixture will take place at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, with the Super Eagles eyeing all three points.

Source: Legit.ng