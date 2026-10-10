The federal government has introduced a 30-day petrol discount of N66 per litre at NNPC retail stations nationwide, running through October

Motorists must download the NNPC Fuel App, register and pay through it at participating stations to enjoy the discount

The offer reduces petrol prices based on prevailing pump rates but is a temporary relief measure, not a return of the fuel subsidy

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerian motorists can save money on petrol at Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited retail stations following the federal government’s announcement of a 30-day fuel discount.

Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele announced the initiative on Thursday, October 8, 2026, stating that the offer would apply to NNPC retail outlets, with priority given to public transport operators.

Petrol Discount: 5 Ways Nigerians Can Buy Cheaper Fuel at NNPC Stations

Source: UGC

The discount is designed to provide temporary relief to consumers amid high fuel prices.

Here are five ways motorists can take advantage of the offer, according to Leadership.

1. Download and register on the NNPC Fuel App

Motorists must download the NNPC Fuel App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and complete the registration process.

The application is the gateway to accessing the discount, so customers should ensure they have registered before purchasing petrol.

2. Use the app to pay for petrol

To benefit from the offer, motorists should pay for their fuel through the NNPC Fuel App at participating NNPC Retail stations.

The app also has a station locator that helps users find eligible outlets near them. The discount is limited to NNPC retail stations and does not automatically apply to petrol sold by independent marketers or other fuel retailers.

3. Purchase petrol before October ends

The discount programme began on October 1, 2026, as part of activities marking Nigeria's 66th Independence Anniversary.

NNPC said the offer would run throughout October at its retail stations nationwide. Motorists should therefore complete eligible purchases before the October 31 deadline to take advantage of the temporary price reduction.

4. Public transport operators should register

Commercial drivers, transport unions and fleet operators are encouraged to register on the NNPC Fuel App to access the discount.

The federal government has indicated that public transport operators will receive priority under the initiative. Given the app-based payment requirement, eligible operators should complete registration and confirm the applicable terms before buying fuel.

5. Compare pump prices to determine your savings

The N66-per-litre discount is deducted from the prevailing pump price at the time of purchase. This means the final amount motorists pay will vary depending on the station's current price.

For instance, if petrol sells for N1,370 per litre in Abuja, an eligible customer paying through the app would pay N1,304 per litre after the discount. At a Lagos station selling petrol for N1,350 per litre, the price would fall to N1,284.

Petrol Discount: 5 Ways Nigerians Can Buy Cheaper Fuel at NNPC Stations

Source: UGC

These examples are based on the stated pump prices and may change if NNPC adjusts its rates.

The company has also clarified that the discount is a temporary customer-relief measure and does not amount to a return of the petrol subsidy.

Source: Legit.ng