NNPC Ltd announced plans to roll out between 50 and 70 smart energy stations across Nigeria within six months

The stations will offer petrol, LPG, CNG, EV charging, car wash and food services, powered entirely by solar energy

Customers will be able to dispense fuel themselves at any hour using the NNPC Retail mobile app and a digital wallet

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has announced it will roll out between 50 and 70 smart, self-service energy stations across Nigeria within six months, marking a significant shift in how the state oil company delivers fuel and energy services to Nigerians.

NNPC moves to transform filling stations into modern energy and mobility hubs. Photo: NNPC

Source: UGC

The announcement came at the commissioning of the first such facility in Abuja, where NNPC's Executive Vice President, Downstream, Engr. Mumuni Dagazau, described the station as a model for what Nigerians should expect from the company going forward.

Dagazau said:

"We are hoping to roll out a significant number, probably about 50 to 70 of these types of stations within the next six months. This is the first of many smart stations that we are going to have around the country. What the whole concept is, we are trying to turn from a filling station to an energy hub."

What the new NNPC smart stations will offer

Each facility will combine petrol, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicle (EV) charging alongside services such as car wash and food outlets.

The Abuja station holds 180,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit and 45,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, with 16 petrol pumps, two diesel pumps, and six EV charging points installed in partnership with African Motor Works.

The entire facility runs on solar power through a system exceeding 200 kilowatts in capacity.

Executive Director of Retail Operations and Mobility, Mr Shettima Baba-Kukawa, said the Abuja station's fast EV chargers can fully charge a vehicle in roughly 30 to 40 minutes, Vanguard reports.

He added that plans are underway to include a quick-service restaurant, coffee shop, automated car wash and CNG conversion centre.

Customers wanting to use the self-service option will need to download the NNPC Retail app, fund a digital wallet and generate a code that authorises them to dispense the exact quantity of fuel purchased.

NNPC targets smarter filling stations designed to serve Nigeria’s changing energy needs. Photo: NNPC

Source: Getty Images

The stations will operate around the clock, though attendants will remain on site to assist those who cannot use the digital system.

Dagazau dismissed concerns that the self-service model could eliminate jobs, arguing the facilities would need more workers than conventional petrol stations to manage automation, EV charging and other services.

Why NNPC is making the change

Managing Director of NNPC Retail, Huub Stokman, said the push to modernise was driven by rapid changes in Nigeria's downstream sector following deregulation and the start of operations at the Dangote Refinery.

He said Nigerian consumers, particularly younger ones, increasingly want faster service, competitive prices, new energy options and environmentally responsible operations.

Stokman said:

"Above all, especially the younger generation, they want us to deliver it in a sustainable way, hence the fact that you also see that this station is completely solar-powered."

Additional smart stations are being planned for Abuja and Kano, with the broader national rollout expected to be completed within six months.

NNPC offers N5,000 free fuel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has opened its Bill Clinton Drive Mega Station on Airport Road in Abuja, with the commissioning taking place on Thursday, September 10.

To mark the occasion, the company offered customers who bought fuel at the new station N5,000 worth of free petrol, subject to stock availability.

The promotion was designed to draw motorists to the newly opened facility.

Source: Legit.ng