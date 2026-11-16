Australia's Department of Home Affairs introduced new rules that restrict which family members can be included in a Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) application

For most 485 applicants, only family members who appeared on a previous visa can be included, with just three categories of people exempted from this rule

Even applicants who qualify under the three exempt categories must still apply with their family members at the same time and cannot add them to the visa later

Australia's Department of Home Affairs introduced tighter rules on November 13, 2026 governing which family members can be included in a Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) application.

Under the updated rules, applicants can generally only include family members who were already listed on their previous Student visa or Temporary Graduate visa.

Australia lists categories of graduate visa holders allowed to bring new family. Photo credit: The Australian Jewish News.

Source: UGC

Anyone who was not on that prior visa cannot be added, unless the applicant falls into one of three specific categories.

The Only 3 Categories Who Can Bring New Family

The vast majority of subclass 485 applicants will find themselves locked out of including new family members.

However, Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that those who meet any of the following criteria are permitted to bring in existing or entirely new family members:

1. Pacific or ASEAN national

2. Completed a PhD degree while holding a Student visa

3. Completed a course fully funded by a foreign government while holding a Student visa

These three categories exist because the standard rule, that family must have already been a dependant on a previous visa — does not apply to them.

What These 3 Can Do That Others Cannot

Qualifying applicants enjoy a broader set of options. They can include any family members in their 485 application, regardless of whether those individuals were previously listed as dependants on a student or temporary graduate visa. Both existing and new family members are eligible.

On the question of location, family members do not need to be physically present in Australia at the time of application. They can be anywhere in the world.

The primary applicant, however, must be in Australia when lodging the application.

Australia lists occupations still lacking workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jobs and Skills Australia identified 127 occupations that remained in persistent shortage from 2021 to 2026 across the country.

Technicians and Trades Workers and Professionals made up 90% of the persistently short-staffed roles, spread across several key industries.

Source: Legit.ng