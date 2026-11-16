Dangote Sinotruk unveils what it calls Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric heavy-duty truck at its Lagos facility

More than 8,000 vehicles have been assembled in Nigeria since the Dangote-Sinotruk partnership began, the company says

Electric trucks could cut logistics costs and emissions, but adoption depends on affordability, reliable power and charging infrastructure

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited has unveiled what it describes as Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric heavy-duty truck, marking a significant development in the country’s automotive manufacturing and transportation industries.

The unveiling signals a fresh push towards cleaner commercial transportation, with the potential to reduce logistics costs, create employment opportunities and strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to manufacture modern vehicles locally.

History made: Dangote rolls out Nigeria's first electric heavy-duty trucks. Credit: Dangote Group

Source: UGC

The electric truck was unveiled on Sunday at the company's assembly facility in Lagos, with representatives of Dangote Group, Sinotruk Group, the Lagos State Government and other industry stakeholders in attendance.

Dangote explains benefits of electric trucks

Speaking at the unveiling, the Group Vice-President of Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, described the development as another milestone in the company's investment in emerging transportation technologies.

Edwin explained that the company had previously embraced compressed natural gas (CNG) technology before expanding into electric-powered commercial vehicles, Leadership reports.

According to him, the transition reflects growing global demand for cleaner transportation and more sustainable business operations.

He noted that electric heavy-duty trucks could help logistics operators reduce fuel expenses, maintenance costs and vehicle emissions.

However, he acknowledged that the economic benefits would depend on electricity tariffs, charging infrastructure and the specific transportation requirements of operators, according to The Nation.

Edwin disclosed that the company was developing technical expertise, spare-parts availability and after-sales services to support the vehicles.

Sinotruk reveals production milestones in Nigeria

President of Sinotruk Group, Liu Wei, described the unveiling as an important achievement for Nigeria's automotive industry and the company's expansion across Africa.

He said the vehicle represented the first new-energy heavy-duty truck assembled on the continent, although that broader claim was not independently verified.

Liu disclosed that the partnership between Dangote and Sinotruk began in 2010, while their joint venture was formally established in 2014.

The company's first heavy-duty truck was assembled in 2017, followed by the introduction of a commercial vehicle welding and e-coating paint facility in 2024.

According to him, the joint venture has assembled more than 8,000 vehicles in Nigeria.

He pledged further investment in training Nigerian engineers and technicians to support electric vehicle manufacturing and maintenance.

What electric trucks mean for Nigerians

The introduction of electric heavy-duty trucks could have important implications for Nigeria's transport and logistics industry.

For haulage companies, lower energy and maintenance expenses could eventually translate into more competitive transportation charges, particularly for businesses moving goods between factories, warehouses and distribution centres.

However, widespread adoption will depend on vehicle affordability, reliable electricity, charging facilities and maintenance support.

The development could also create opportunities for Nigerian technicians, engineers and automotive component suppliers as electric vehicle technology expands.

Lagos government welcomes Dangote's investment

The Lagos State Government welcomed the development, describing it as an important step towards cleaner transportation and industrial growth.

Its representative at the event, Olasunkanmi Ojoowuro, highlighted the potential for job creation, technology transfer and reduced emissions.

Dangote's truck company makes history with Nigeria's locally assembled heavy-duty electric vehicles. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The government encouraged continued investment in local manufacturing and technical skills.

For Dangote Sinotruk, the rollout represents another step towards positioning Nigeria as a regional centre for commercial vehicle assembly and emerging automotive technologies.

Dangote unveils truck drivers' salary

Legit.ng earlier reported that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has disclosed that truck drivers in his refinery earn more than many graduates in Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, September 15, 2025, he disclosed that the salaries range between N210,000 and N280,000 per month, which is three to four times Nigeria’s new minimum wage of N70,000.

Source: Legit.ng