Anambra State is targeting round-the-clock electricity supply in most major towns by 2029 through a planned N53.3 billion investment in distribution infrastructure

FirstPower Electricity Distribution Company plans to spend N13.3 billion in 2027 and another N40 billion between 2028 and 2029

The company is pursuing partnerships to secure 205MW of additional electricity capacity and exploring more than 420MW in embedded generation and mini-grid opportunities

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Another Nigerian state has unveiled plans to achieve 24-hour electricity supply by 2029, as Anambra State moves to strengthen its power infrastructure and attract investments in the electricity sector.

The initiative is being driven by FirstPower Electricity Distribution Company Limited, which has announced plans to invest N53.3 billion in electricity distribution infrastructure across the state between 2027 and 2029.

FirstPower plans to invest N53.3 billion in Anambra's electricity network Photo: dads

Source: Getty Images

The company's chairman, Chief Sir Emeka Offor, disclosed this at the Anambra State Investment Forum, where he outlined plans to improve electricity supply through infrastructure development and partnerships with power generation companies.

According to Offor, the investment will include N13.3 billion for priority network improvements in 2027, while another N40 billion will be committed in 2028 and 2029.

He said the investment would strengthen distribution infrastructure, improve metering, expand network capacity and enhance electricity reliability.

Anambra targets additional power capacity

Offor also disclosed that FirstPower was concluding arrangements with electricity generation and renewable energy companies to secure approximately 205 megawatts of additional electricity capacity.

The company is also exploring more than 420MW of potential embedded distributed generation and interconnected mini-grid opportunities.

He said FirstPower was concluding Power Purchase Agreement discussions to procure 55MW within the next few days.

The company has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Greenewable Energy Limited to develop 100MW of embedded generation capacity.

It is also expected to sign agreements with Capstone Energies Limited for 50MW of distributed embedded power supply and North South Power Company Limited for 17MW.

FirstPower plans to secure 205MW of additional electricity capacity Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Offor said the company's investment strategy was built around creating an inclusive and commercially sustainable electricity market, mobilising investments in power infrastructure and improving electricity reliability and customer service.

He called for stronger collaboration among the state government, electricity regulators, existing operators and prospective investors.

He added that transparent regulation, investment protection and respect for contractual obligations would be necessary to attract the funding required to achieve the state's electricity ambitions.

The proposed investment places Anambra among Nigerian states seeking to improve electricity supply through infrastructure expansion and private-sector participation.

DisCo alerts communities about power outages

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ikeja Electric has notified customers of a maintenance exercise currently underway at its Oworo 3 x 15 MVA Injection Substation in Lagos state, with the work expected to last for 3 days.

The electricity distribution company began the exercise and announced the development in a public notice to customers in communities served by the substation.

The notice warned that residents in affected areas could face temporary disruptions to their electricity supply while the work continues.

Source: Legit.ng