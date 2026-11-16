ERI salary survey data revealed the average annual pay for a medical doctor in China stands at CNY 681,471, or CNY 327.63 per hour

The salary range for medical doctors in China runs from CNY 452,497 at the lower end to CNY 866,831 at the top

A doctorate degree is the most common highest level of education among medical doctors earning at this level in China

Medical doctors in China earn an average annual salary of CNY 681,471, equivalent to CNY 327.63 per hour, according to compensation data published by the Economic Research Institute (ERI).

The figures come from ERI's aggregated salary survey data for China, which draws on employer-reported information collected through salary surveys, customer HRIS data, proxy filings, Forms 990, proprietary databases, and purchased survey data.

ERI salary survey data shows medical doctors in China earn an average annual salary of CNY 681,471, or CNY 327.63 per hour. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

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Salary range for medical doctors in China

ERI's analysis shows that pay for medical doctors in China varies considerably depending on experience, specialisation, and location.

The salary band runs from CNY 452,497 at the lower end to CNY 866,831 at the upper end of the scale.

On average, a doctorate is the highest level of education recorded among medical doctors at this pay level, reflecting the extensive academic training the profession requires.

How ERI calculates compensation data

ERI noted that its cost-of-labour figures are built on actual housing sales data sourced from commercially available providers, alongside rental rates, fuel prices, consumable goods costs, medical care premiums, property taxes, and effective income tax rates.

The institute said this combination of employer-reported and market-sourced data is intended to give a comprehensive picture of what professionals in a given role and location can expect to earn, accounting for the real cost of living in that area.

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