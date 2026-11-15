Lagos-Ogun and Abuja could be the first to receive round-the-clock power under a pilot scheme with no launch date yet

The government has paid N1.23 trillion to power companies and metered more than 2.8 million customers

Nigeria targets 10,000MW of generation, but infrastructure challenges and reliable delivery remain key tests

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Residents and businesses in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, could soon enjoy improved electricity supply as the Federal Government unveils plans to introduce round-the-clock power in selected locations.

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, disclosed that the Lagos-Ogun axis and Abuja electricity distribution franchise area had been identified for a proposed 24-hour power supply pilot scheme.

No more power cuts as FG FG unveils 24-hour electricity plans for Abuja, Lagos and Ogun. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

However, implementation will depend on technical readiness and commercial viability, with no commencement date announced.

FG explains why Lagos, Ogun, Abuja were selected

Speaking during an interactive luncheon with senior media editors in Lagos on Friday, Tegbe explained that the selected locations account for more than 50% of Nigeria's electricity demand.

He said the initiative would prioritise economic centres where reliable electricity could improve industrial productivity, support businesses and reduce dependence on expensive alternative power sources.

The proposed intervention forms part of a broader corridor-based electricity strategy covering Lagos-Ogun, Benin-Enugu-Port Harcourt and Abuja-Kaduna-Kano.

According to the minister, the government intends to coordinate electricity generation, transmission and distribution investments to improve supply across these economic corridors.

FG announces N1.23 trillion payment to power companies

Tegbe disclosed that the Federal Government had paid N1.23 trillion from the N3.3 trillion approved by President Bola Tinubu to settle verified outstanding debts owed to electricity generation companies.

He said the payments were intended to improve liquidity and strengthen operations across the electricity industry.

The minister also revealed that more than 2.8 million electricity customers had been metered between 2023 and October 2026 under the Presidential Metering Initiative.

Additionally, recently commissioned substations and equipment have increased national transmission capacity by over 1,300 megavolt-amperes.

Beneficiary locations include Apapa, Ijora, Ikeja, Kumbotoso, Dankata, Mashi, Dan-Agundi, Biliri and Walalambe.

Government targets 10,000MW electricity generation

Tegbe said the administration was pursuing an electricity generation capacity target of 10,000 megawatts while constructing a new National Grid Control Centre in Osogbo.

The facility will replace the existing control centre, which has operated for more than six decades.

He identified inadequate gas supply, ageing infrastructure, vandalism, transmission bottlenecks and poor metering as persistent challenges.

The government has consequently approved coordinated security measures to protect critical electricity infrastructure.

FG reveals Abuja and two other states that will have 24-hour electricity. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

What improved electricity means for Nigerians

If successfully implemented, the initiative could reduce generator expenses, improve business operations and provide more predictable electricity for households.

However, Tegbe acknowledged widespread frustration over unreliable supply, stressing that Nigerians would judge the reforms by actual improvements rather than government announcements.

He maintained that transparency, accountability and consistent service delivery would determine the initiative's success.

Power outages hit Lagos, Abuja, 3 other states

Legit.ng earlier reported that electricity consumers in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Kwara and Oyo are facing renewed power outages, prompting the federal government to explain the worsening supply situation amid growing frustration among households and businesses.

Electricity consumers in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Kwara and Oyo are facing renewed power outages, prompting the federal government to explain the worsening supply situation amid growing frustration among households and businesses.

Source: Legit.ng