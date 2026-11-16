The Maltese Language and Culture Course is open to Third-Country Nationals already living and legally working in Malta

The course covers six topics designed to help non-EU workers integrate into Maltese society, from basic language skills to legal awareness

Workers in lower-skilled occupations who complete the course and pass the exam may be considered for a two-year Single Permit renewal

Malta has named a course that may open the door to a longer work permit for certain foreign nationals.

However, this opportunity is specifically for non-EU workers who are already living and legally employed in the country, not for those applying from abroad.

Malta unveils option that could lead to longer employment opportunities. Photo credit: EU Today.

Source: UGC

According to Identità, Malta's identity and immigration authority, the Maltese Language and Culture Course is designed for Third-Country Nationals (TCNs) currently residing and working legally in Malta.

The course exists to support their integration into Maltese society by building their familiarity with the country's language, culture, workplace norms, and daily life.

What the Course Covers

The programme is built around six core topics:

1. Maltese culture and traditions

2. Civic participation

3. Legal and safety awareness

4. Personal and professional development

5. Basic Maltese language

6. English language learning

These areas are intended to give workers a well-rounded understanding of life in Malta beyond their immediate job roles.

The Two-Year Permit Benefit

The key incentive attached to this course applies to workers employed in lower-skilled occupations.

Those who successfully complete the course and pass the required examination may be considered for a two-year Single Permit renewal, rather than the standard one-year renewal that most TCNs receive.

It is important to understand that this benefit is not guaranteed. Completing the course alone is not enough to secure the extended permit.

Applicants must also satisfy all other standard renewal requirements, including holding a valid employment contract that covers the full duration of the permit period being requested.

The course therefore represents one part of a broader renewal process, not a standalone pathway to a longer work authorisation.

Malta lists minimum salary for fast-track work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta's Identità agency published the eligibility criteria for the Specialist Employee Initiative, a fast-track route to obtaining a Single Permit for non-EU workers.

The scheme requires third-country nationals to earn a specified minimum amount per year under a signed contract with a Maltese-registered company.

Source: Legit.ng