Sunbeth Energies Limited has opened a self-service fuel station in Ada George, Port Harcourt, expanding its operations beyond Lagos and Abuja

The company said its existing stations recorded a 100% transaction success rate with no service downtime since September 2026

Its COO, Bunmi Isijola, said the model aims to make fuelling more convenient while retaining customer assistants to help motorists

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Sunbeth Energies Limited has expanded its self-service fuelling operations to Rivers State with the opening of a new station in Port Harcourt.

Located in Ada George, the facility allows motorists to pay for fuel using bank cards or transfers and dispense the product themselves. Customer assistants are available to provide guidance when needed.

Self-service filling station expands to another Nigerian state after Lagos, Abuja success

Source: Getty Images

In a statement on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, the company said the new outlet builds on its existing stations in Lagos and Abuja, where customers can purchase fuel without assistance from attendants.

Sunbeth reports 100% transaction success rate

Sunbeth Energies said its two existing self-service stations had recorded a 100% transaction success rate, with no service downtime since September 2026.

The company said the performance was measured by customers' ability to complete payments and dispense fuel without transaction-related problems.

At the new Port Harcourt station, instructions displayed at the pumps guide motorists through payment, dispensing and transaction confirmation, while customer assistants provide additional support where necessary.

Sunbeth explains self-service model

Commenting on the launch, Sunbeth Energies' Chief Operating Officer, Bunmi Isijola, said the model was designed to give customers greater control over their fuelling experience while retaining human support.

“Self-service is not about replacing people; it is about giving customers greater control over their fuelling experience while creating new ways for our people to support and serve them,” she said.

Isijola added that customer assistants were trained to guide motorists, answer questions and provide help whenever required.

She said the company's expansion into Port Harcourt reflected its commitment to making fuelling more convenient, transparent and reliable.

Self-service filling station expands to another Nigerian state after Lagos, Abuja success

Source: UGC

Sunbeth Energies operates in Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector, focusing on the bulk trading, distribution and supply of refined petroleum products. Its self-service programme receives technical support from Techbroker and Fuelmetrics.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) had rolled out between 50 and 70 smart, self-service energy stations across Nigeria, marking a significant shift in how the state-owned oil company delivers fuel and energy services.

The company also dismissed concerns that the adoption of self-service stations could lead to job losses, saying the technology would improve operational efficiency and create new employment opportunities.

How to buy cheap NNPC fuel

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported on the federal government’s 30-day petrol discount of N66 per litre at NNPC retail stations, including how motorists can qualify through the NNPC Fuel App.

The offer runs through October 31 and gives eligible customers a temporary reduction based on each station’s pump price. Find out how to register, pay and locate participating stations before the discount ends.

Source: Legit.ng