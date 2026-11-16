Actor Adeola Shoremi, aka Baba Lanko, claimed his ex-wife, an actress, once attacked him with a cutlass

In a resurfaced interview, the actor explained that the marriage left him with permanent scars on his finger

In a surprising twist, Baba Lanko admitted his current wife was introduced to him by Mama No Network herself

Nollywood actor Adeola Shoremi, popularly known as Baba Lanko, has opened up about his turbulent marriage with fellow entertainer Atinuke Kazeem, better known as Mama No Network.

The duo tied the knot in 2014 in a glamorous ceremony that had Fuji icon Pasuma Wonder performing live. But behind the glitz, Baba Lanko said the marriage was far from peaceful.

In a resurfaced interview with Feelrightnews originally published on YouTube on August 27, 2025, the comedian claimed that his ex-wife was physically violent throughout their union.

Actor Baba Lanko recounts alleged domestic violence and physical abuse during his marriage to Mama No Network. Photo: lankoomoobadubai/mama_nonetwork

Source: Instagram

He recounted a disturbing incident where she allegedly attacked him with a cutlass.

The actor explained, showing his scarred hand.

“This is a finger injury I sustained, which left it bent, due to repeated fights with her"

He said the painful experiences eventually pushed him to end the marriage, noting that his health and peace of mind were constantly at risk.

Nollywood comedian Baba Lanko shares how his ex-wife Mama No Network introduced him to the woman who is now his wife. Photo: lankoomoobadubai/mama_nonetwork

Source: Instagram

Lanko further disclosed that Mama No Network was indirectly responsible for his finding love again.

According to him, his ex-wife once introduced a young apprentice to learn theatre arts under her. That apprentice, he said, later became his current wife.

Baba Lanko shared:

“The apprentice who was brought to me by my ex-wife is currently my wife, and she has given birth to four children. We’re living fine."

Watch the resurfaced interview of Baba Lanko in the YouTube video below:

Mama No Network explains why she left Lanko

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yoruba actress Atinuke Kazeem, popularly known as Mama No Network, described her estranged husband, actor Adeola Soremi, aka Baba Lanko, as a chronic womaniser and ruled out reconciliation.

She said she left the marriage after someone informed her that Lanko had another wife and three children he had never told her about, while also accusing him of trying to stop her acting career.

Mama No Network added that Lanko sometimes stayed away from home for one or two months, insisting she was comfortable remaining single rather than returning to the marriage.

Source: Legit.ng