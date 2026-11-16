Beyoncé Makes Grammy History as Singer Achieves Feat No Other Artist Has Reached
- Beyoncé has become the first artist in Grammy Awards history to reach 100 career nominations
- The 35-time Grammy winner earned another nomination in the Best R&B Solo Performance category for her 2026 single, Morning Dew (Donk).
- Beyoncé's latest achievement further strengthens her position as the most-nominated and most-awarded artist in Grammy history
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American music superstar Beyoncé has added another remarkable achievement to her already impressive career, becoming the first artist in Grammy Awards history to secure 100 nominations.
The singer reached the milestone following the announcement of nominees for the 69th edition of the prestigious music awards on Monday, November 16.
Beyoncé secures 100th Grammy nomination
The 35-time Grammy winner received a nomination in the Best R&B Solo Performance category for her 2026 single, Morning Dew (Donk).
She will compete against Nigerian singer Tems, alongside Kehlani, Victoria Monét and Jill Scott for the award.
The latest recognition takes Beyoncé's career Grammy nominations to 100, making her the first artiste to reach the landmark figure.
The mother of three has also maintained her position as the most-awarded artiste in Grammy history.
Jay-Z follows his wife on Grammy nominations list
Interestingly, Beyoncé's husband, rapper Jay-Z, occupies the second position on the list of the most-nominated artists, reports BBC News.
The rapper has accumulated 90 Grammy nominations, putting him 10 behind his wife.
The couple's impressive records highlight their enduring influence on the international music industry.
The 69th Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on February 7, 2027, in the United States.
Beyonce sings like Yemi Alade in music video
Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered a report of a video of Beyoncé that trended on the Nigerian social media space.
The reason for this is owing to the sound of her voice in the song, which was similar to that of Nigerian singer Yemi Alade's throwback video.
The video sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians stressing that international artists are trying to imitate the Afrobeat genre.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.