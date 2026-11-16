Beyoncé has become the first artist in Grammy Awards history to reach 100 career nominations

The 35-time Grammy winner earned another nomination in the Best R&B Solo Performance category for her 2026 single, Morning Dew (Donk).

Beyoncé's latest achievement further strengthens her position as the most-nominated and most-awarded artist in Grammy history

American music superstar Beyoncé has added another remarkable achievement to her already impressive career, becoming the first artist in Grammy Awards history to secure 100 nominations.

The singer reached the milestone following the announcement of nominees for the 69th edition of the prestigious music awards on Monday, November 16.

Beyoncé is the first artist in Grammy Awards history to secure 100 nominations. Photos: @fader/IG.

Source: Instagram

Beyoncé secures 100th Grammy nomination

The 35-time Grammy winner received a nomination in the Best R&B Solo Performance category for her 2026 single, Morning Dew (Donk).

She will compete against Nigerian singer Tems, alongside Kehlani, Victoria Monét and Jill Scott for the award.

The latest recognition takes Beyoncé's career Grammy nominations to 100, making her the first artiste to reach the landmark figure.

The mother of three has also maintained her position as the most-awarded artiste in Grammy history.

Jay-Z follows his wife on Grammy nominations list

Interestingly, Beyoncé's husband, rapper Jay-Z, occupies the second position on the list of the most-nominated artists, reports BBC News.

The rapper has accumulated 90 Grammy nominations, putting him 10 behind his wife.

The couple's impressive records highlight their enduring influence on the international music industry.

The 69th Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on February 7, 2027, in the United States.

Beyoncé and her husband are the most nominated couple in Grammy history. Photo: @beyonce.

Source: Instagram

Beyonce sings like Yemi Alade in music video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered a report of a video of Beyoncé that trended on the Nigerian social media space.

The reason for this is owing to the sound of her voice in the song, which was similar to that of Nigerian singer Yemi Alade's throwback video.

The video sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians stressing that international artists are trying to imitate the Afrobeat genre.

Source: Legit.ng