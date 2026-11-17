The NBS has revealed the states where food prices recorded the highest and lowest increases in October 2026

Ondo, Lagos and Imo recorded the highest annual food inflation rates, while Nasarawa, Bayelsa and Kano had the lowest

Nigeria's annual food inflation rose to 19.13%, although food prices declined by 0.75% month-on-month

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Food prices continued to rise across Nigeria in October 2026, with some states recording significantly higher increases than others, new data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows.

According to the NBS, Ondo, Lagos and Imo recorded the highest annual food inflation rates at 31.74%, 31.43% and 29.75%, respectively.

New NBS data shows the 10 Nigerian states where food prices recorded the highest increases Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The figures mean residents in these states experienced some of the highest increases in food prices compared with October 2025.

On the other hand, Nasarawa recorded the lowest annual food inflation rate at 3.70%, followed by Bayelsa at 7.11% and Kano at 7.13%.

The figures were contained in the NBS Consumer Price Index report for October 2026.

Breakdown of food inflation by state

The NBS report showed that Oyo followed the three leading states with an annual food inflation rate of 28.8%, while Ebonyi recorded 28.0%.

Rivers posted 25.3%, Abia 24.2%, Delta 23.9%, Enugu 23.5% and Zamfara 22.9%.

Other states with relatively high food inflation rates included Ogun at 22.5%, Yobe at 22.3%, Anambra and Kebbi at 22.2% each, and Akwa Ibom at 21.6%.

Meanwhile, Bauchi recorded 8.2%, Taraba 8.9%, Kwara 13.7%, Kogi 13.8% and Benue 15.2%.

Nationally, food inflation stood at 19.13% year-on-year in October 2026, compared with 16.30% recorded in October 2025.

However, on a month-on-month basis, food inflation declined to -0.75% in October from -1.55% in September, representing an increase of 0.80 percentage points.

The NBS attributed the monthly movement to changes in the average prices of items such as vegetable oil, sardines, green peas, frozen mackerel, croaker, local rice, fresh catfish, beef tripe, palm oil and millet flour.

Top 10 states with the highest food inflation in October 2026

Ondo: 31.74%

Lagos: 31.43%

Imo: 29.75%

Oyo: 28.8%

Ebonyi: 28.0%

Rivers: 25.3%

Abia: 24.2%

Delta: 23.9%

Enugu: 23.5%

Zamfara: 22.9%

Nasarawa, Bayelsa and Kano recorded the lowest annual food inflation rates in October 2026 Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Top 10 states with the lowest food inflation in October 2026

Nasarawa: 3.70%

Bayelsa: 7.11%

Kano: 7.13%

Bauchi: 8.2%

Taraba: 8.9%

Kwara: 13.7%

Kogi: 13.8%

Benue: 15.2%

Abuja: 15.7%

Niger: 15.8%

Nigerians pay 4x more to cook a pot of jollof

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the cost of preparing a pot of jollof rice has jumped by more than 400% in every geopolitical zone in Nigeria over the past decade, according to a new report by SBM Intelligence titled "Rebasing, Redefining, and the Weather's Toll on the Pot."

The report uses the Jollof Index, which has tracked the price of key ingredients needed to cook the meal since 2016, to show how persistent food inflation has weakened household purchasing power across the country.

The Southwest recorded the steepest climb of any region, with costs rising 708.2% over the period.

Source: Legit.ng