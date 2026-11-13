The Federal Government has not set a date to complete outstanding N50,000 NERSI grant payments

About 150,000 of the programme’s one million intended beneficiaries had reportedly been paid by early November 2026

Beneficiaries should watch for official SMS notifications and avoid sharing PINs or paying agents

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

With Christmas approaching, Nigerians awaiting the Federal Government's N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) grant are hoping to receive their payments before the festive season.

However, beneficiaries may have to wait longer, as the government has not announced a definite date for completing the disbursement of outstanding payments.

Nigerians expect payment before December, but the FG explains how it will be paid. Credit: Anadolu/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Although the intervention is designed to provide financial assistance to vulnerable Nigerians struggling with rising living costs, payments are being released in phases rather than simultaneously.

This means some selected beneficiaries could receive their money before December 25, while others may have to wait beyond Christmas.

Will N50,000 grant payments arrive in December?

The Federal Government has not published an official timetable confirming when all pending N50,000 payments will be completed.

According to TheCable, the authorities explained that disbursements are being processed in batches across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

The phased arrangement means beneficiaries are not necessarily paid on the same day, even when they have been selected under the programme.

Consequently, December payments remain possible, but there is no official guarantee that every outstanding beneficiary will receive the grant before Christmas.

How many Nigerians have received the grant?

The programme targets approximately one million vulnerable Nigerians nationwide.

However, reports indicated that about 150,000 beneficiaries had received payments as of early November 2026.

If those figures are accurate, approximately 850,000 intended beneficiaries were still awaiting disbursement at the time.

The figures highlight the scale of the outstanding payments, although they do not establish how many additional beneficiaries will be paid before December.

The government has also not announced a confirmed date for clearing the remaining payments.

Who qualifies for the N50,000 grant?

Unlike conventional government grants requiring applicants to complete online registration forms, the NERSI intervention reportedly relies on existing government databases.

Beneficiaries are identified through the National Social Register and relevant identity verification records, including the National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Selection is therefore not based on submitting a fresh application through an unofficial website or paying an agent.

Being registered in a government database does not automatically guarantee selection or immediate payment.

How beneficiaries will receive payment notifications

Selected Nigerians are expected to receive SMS notifications through approved payment service providers.

The messages typically contain instructions and a USSD code through which recipients can accept the financial assistance.

After completing the required acceptance process, beneficiaries must wait for their payment providers to process the funds.

Importantly, receiving an acceptance notification does not necessarily mean the N50,000 will be credited immediately.

Beneficiaries should also avoid sharing their PINs, passwords or verification codes with individuals claiming to facilitate faster payments.

FG explains how Nigerians will get their payment before Christmas. Credit: Anadolu/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

What should Nigerians expect before Christmas?

For beneficiaries still waiting, the most important development will be an official announcement specifying the next payment batches and disbursement dates.

Until such information becomes available, claims that all beneficiaries will receive N50,000 before December 25 should be treated cautiously.

The government has not ruled out further payments before Christmas, but neither has it guaranteed that the outstanding disbursements will be completed during the festive period.

For now, Nigerians awaiting the grant are advised to monitor official government communications and notifications from their approved payment providers.

3 types of SMS beneficiaries may receive before payment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians awaiting the Federal Government’s N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) grant have been advised to pay attention to the different text message notifications associated with the payment process.

The programme, designed to provide financial assistance to vulnerable households facing rising living costs, uses digital payment providers to communicate with selected beneficiaries and facilitate disbursements.

Source: Legit.ng