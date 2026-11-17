FG’s TVET Cohort 3 has opened, offering Nigerians free vocational training and a monthly N30,000 upkeep allowance

Applicants can train in trades including solar installation, plumbing, fashion design, auto maintenance and agriculture

Registration is free through the official TVET portal; selected trainees must meet verification and attendance requirements to receive stipends

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians seeking opportunities to acquire practical skills and improve their livelihoods can now apply for the Federal Government's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Programme, Cohort 3.

The initiative offers selected participants free vocational training alongside a monthly upkeep allowance of N30,000, providing financial support while they acquire skills for employment or self-employment.

Nigerians to get N30,000 monthly stipend as FG opens TVET Cohort 3 portal. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Education (FME), the programme is designed to tackle youth unemployment, strengthen technical education and equip Nigerians with skills needed in different sectors of the economy.

Successful applicants will undergo practical training at approved centres nationwide, with opportunities to develop skills that could help them secure jobs or establish small businesses.

FG lists skills Nigerians can learn

Under the programme, applicants can choose from several vocational and technical courses based on their interests and the availability of training centres.

These include solar installation and maintenance, electrical repairs, plumbing, fashion design, tailoring, automobile maintenance and agricultural skills.

Other approved vocational trades may also be available, depending on the participating training institutions.

The programme provides two training pathways: Short-Term Certificate (STC) and Vocational Education and Innovation (VEI).

Both pathways are intended to provide practical knowledge and improve participants' readiness for the labour market.

Who qualifies for N30,000 monthly payment?

The programme is open to Nigerians interested in acquiring technical or vocational skills, subject to the requirements of their preferred training pathway.

Applicants are expected to possess a valid National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN).

They must also select an available training course and an approved centre during registration.

Selected participants who satisfy the programme's verification, attendance and other requirements may receive N30,000 monthly as upkeep support, MSME Africa reported.

For a participant receiving the allowance throughout six months, the total payment would amount to N180,000.

However, the stipend is intended to support trainees during their training period and should not be mistaken for an unconditional cash grant.

How Nigerians can apply for TVET programme

Interested applicants can begin registration through the Federal Government's official TVET portal.

The application process involves creating an account, providing the required personal information and selecting a preferred vocational course.

Applicants must also choose an approved training centre, review their information and submit the completed form.

After submission, candidates should monitor the portal for updates regarding selection, verification and training commencement.

Registration is free, and applicants should avoid individuals or organisations demanding payment to secure admission.

Nigerians to get N30,000 monthly stipend for TVET training. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

FG targets employment and entrepreneurship

Beyond the monthly allowance, the programme seeks to provide Nigerians with practical skills that can translate into sustainable income.

Participants may also qualify for additional entrepreneurship or start-up support, depending on the programme's applicable conditions.

The initiative forms part of the government's broader efforts to expand vocational education, encourage self-employment and address skills shortages across Nigeria.

Interested Nigerians can access the registration portal at https://www.tvet.education.gov.ng/signup.

All you should know about FG's TVET scheme

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has opened another opportunity for Nigerians seeking practical skills, employment and financial independence through its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative.

The programme, introduced by the Federal Ministry of Education under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, offers tuition-free vocational training alongside monthly financial support for eligible participants.

Source: Legit.ng