The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NNPC) had a change of leadership three months ago, with many top executives sacked

The newly appointed team has since picked up the gauntlet and is on a transformation mission

The journey has, however, been fraught with challenges and unfavourable media reports, triggering a response from the NNPC management

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has raised an alarm about sabotage from an unknown syndicate.

The company posted a public notice signed by the management, announcing that it had uncovered an emerging coordinated sabotage campaign being waged by a syndicate.

It is alleged that this group is made up of both known and faceless actors, within various levels of the NNPCL and outside the organization.

The notice alleged that there was a sabotage against Ojulari-led team.

The management stated that this campaign was targeted at smearing mud on the company, discrediting the new leadership under Bayo Ojulari, and derailing the ongoing transformation efforts.

The notice read:

“Their tactics include planting scandalous and fabricated reports, curated to distract leadership, mislead the public, and undermine the commitment of our dedicated workforce and reform-minded Nigerians.”

What NNPCL wants Nigerians to know

The management noted in its notice that it is working to transform the company into a corruption-free and performance-driven player in the energy sector.

It observed that the ongoing sabotage is being spearheaded by those who feel threatened by the accountability and transparency resulting from the reforms, Premium Times reports.

The team noted that there may be a surge in defamatory content against the company in the following weeks, but it would not be deterred from its transformation agenda.

“NNPC Ltd remains undeterred. The transformation is underway, and no amount of sabotage will stop it. We urge our dedicated staff, stakeholders, and all patriotic Nigerians to stay focused, ignore the noise and not be discouraged. We remain on mission.”

EFCC continues investigating NNPCL $7.2 billion fraud probe

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is still probing the $7.2 billion supposedly spent by the Mele-Kyari-led NNPC team.

The fund was meant for the rehabilitation of the Kano, Port Harcourt, and Warri refineries, but even after the expenditure, none of them are functional.

EFCC has brought several of the NNPCL's past executives in for interrogation on the matter, although no one has been detained yet.

Kyari says he served Nigeria to the best of his abilities.

This drama follows the change in NNPCL leadership

In April 2025, President Bola Tinubu appointed Bayo Ojulari as the new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the oil company.

This was in a major shakeup that led to the sack of former GCEO, Mele Kyari, and several top executives in the company.

Adedapo Segun also took over the role of chief financial officer from Umaru Isa Ajiya, and new non-executive directors were appointed from all six geo-political zones.

Shortly after the board shakeup, the NNPCL spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, resigned.

In a statement, Soneye explained that he wanted to make time for family and other personal things.

NNPCL launches fuel app after hiking price

In related news, NNPC has launched a new app that will allow Nigerians to buy fuel digitally.

The app also comes with financial features that will help users track their fuel expenditures for different periods.

Legit.ng reported that the app launch came shortly after NNPCL increased its fuel pump price in retail outlets.

