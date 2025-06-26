The EFCC has since started probing into the failed refinery rehabilitation projects that gulped trillions of naira from Nigeria's coffers

Despite the huge sums spent, there was nothing to show for it, as all three refineries are still unable to produce anything

The EFCC has called in several executives and directors for questioning as it tries to unravel what went wrong

Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon, a journalist with Legit.ng, has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

On Monday, it was reported across several media outlets that the former Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Alhaji Umar Ajiya Isa, had been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud.

This was part of the EFCC’s efforts to investigate and uncover what went wrong with the $7.2 billion meant for the rehabilitation of Warri and Port Harcourt refineries.

According to the reports, Isa was arrested for alleged abuse of office, graft, receiving kickbacks from contractors, among others.

Umar Isa has released a statement debunking those reports. According to the statement made available to the press, Isa insisted that he was never arrested by the anti-graft agency.

Ex-NNPCL CFO debunks news of his arrest

He clarified that he turned himself in to the EFCC for questioning to help with their investigations, and afterward, was allowed to go home.

Vanguard news reports that Isa emphasised his willingness to cooperate with the EFCC and uphold his integrity.

The statement read:

“Nobody arrested me for any $7.2 billion concerning any refinery fraud. I voluntarily submitted myself for questioning to the EFCC, and thereafter, I went home. To see in the media stories of my arrest over fraud is unfortunate.

“I served at NNPC Limited and I left with my integrity intact. Nobody has accused me of any fraud throughout my sojourn at the company. People who are pushing this false narrative of arrests and detention just want to tarnish my reputation.”

He further expressed his willingness to turn himself in to the EFCC whenever it was required, and cooperate with the agency in its investigations.

EFCC probes failed refinery projects, makes arrests

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission allegedly arrested the sacked managing director, Mele Kyari, and some officials of the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries.

The officials were arrested over the alleged misappropriation of rehabilitation funds meant for the three plants.

This happened in the course of investigations to determine how $1.559 billion allocated to the Port Harcourt refinery, $740.669 million for the Kaduna refinery, and $656.963 million for the Warri Refinery were spent.

Group calls for arrest of NNPCL MD

In related news, a group of lawyers and concerned Nigerian youths have gone to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja over alleged refinery fraud.

Legit.ng reported that the group had demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, former NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer.

The group, led by Barr Ojonugwa Benjamin Theophilus, expressed disappointment that the EFCC has not taken action against Kyari 46 days after submitting the petition.

Source: Legit.ng