Amid the not-too-friendly price of fuel, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele proclaimed a message of hope

Legit.ng reports that petrol is widely used to power generators for households and small businesses, and the current price is weighing heavily on the already struggling economy

In a new video, Primate Ayodele assured Nigerians that God is intimately concerned with the welfare of His people and is actively orchestrating events to bring about a significant decrease in the price of petrol

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has confidently asserted that Nigeria is on the cusp of experiencing profound relief from the crippling burden of high fuel prices, a situation that has adversely affected citizens across the nation.

Legit.ng reports that renowned for his prophetic declarations, Primate Ayodele stated that God revealed to him that petrol will drop to N600/litre.

Primate Elijah Ayodele sees authorities slashing petrol price. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele

Source: Twitter

'Fuel prices to decline'

The Lagos-based cleric said in a video posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, June 27:

“A certain time, I see petrol coming down to N600. It is high now. It would run to about N600 very soon."

Ayodele's message of imminent reduced fuel prices ignited reactions from his followers, with the worshippers expressing their fervent belief in the expected positive prophecy.

Primate Ayodele's video can be viewed below:

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Tinubu's maiden statement on subsidy removal saw the pump price of a litre of petrol rise astronomically from N184, the price before the inaugural speech in May 2023. Tinubu assured that his decision would free up money for education, regular power supply, transport infrastructure, and healthcare.

Since May 29, 2023, when Tinubu was inaugurated as president, during which he announced the removal of the subsidy on petrol, the pump price has increased significantly. Photo credit: Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The development hit small businesses and millions of households who rely on petrol generators for power due to intermittent grid supply.

Reacting to the petrol price hike, Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said Nigerians are being deceived on the issue of petrol pricing. He accused the Tinubu administration of toying with citizens and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

At the start of the current week, petrol is sold at N915 per litre at NNPC retail outlets.

Read more on NNPCL:

Marketers move to import cheaper fuel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that oil marketers in Nigeria commenced negotiations with international suppliers to secure cheaper petroleum products.

This is a strategic move to stay competitive, given the low prices already offered by the Dangote Refinery and the NNPCL.

The price war between the two big players has resulted in multiple price cuts over the last few months, with the importers and oil marketers bearing the brunt as they cannot sell their imported stock.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng