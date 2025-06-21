NNPC spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, has explained the reason he stepped down from his position in Nigeria's oil firm

In a statement, the NNPC chieftain maintained that he wanted to create time for family and other personal things

Soneye's resignation came just two months after President Bola Tinubu appointed Bayo Ojulari as the GCEO of the oil company

Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communication Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, has stepped down from his position.

Soneye announced the development in a statement on Saturday, June 21, expressing gratitude to his colleagues for their support in the past 20 months. He cited family and personal reasons for his decision to step down.

Reason Olufemi Soneye resigned as NNPC spokesperson

According to The Punch, the NNPC spokesperson said:

“This decision will allow me to devote more time to my family and attend to personal responsibilities that now require my closer presence.”

In his message, he described his time at Nigeria's oil firm, saying it was an honour for him to serve the NNPCL and contribute to the company's transformation. He then promised to remain a good ambassador and give his steadfast support to the company.

The former NNPC chief then called on media practitioners to continue to remain balanced and constructive in their reporting in accordance with the mission of the oil company and Nigeria's energy future.

Tinubu changes NNPC leadership

This happened just two months after President Bola Tinubu announced Bayo Ojulari as the new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the oil company. The presidency announced the shakeup in Nigeria's oil company in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, in the early hours of Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Along with Ojulari, President Tinubu also made several other appointments in the NNPC Limited management. This included Adedapo Segun, who took over the role of chief financial officer from Umaru Isa Ajiya last November and has now been named to the new board by President Tinubu.

Six board members, who are non-executive directors, represent the country's geopolitical zones. They include Bello Rabiu from the North West, Yusuf Usman from the North East, and Babs Omotowa, a former managing director of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), representing North Central.

President Tinubu appointed Austin Avuru as a non-executive director from the South-South, David Ige as a non-executive director from the South West, and Henry Obih as a non-executive director from the South East.

How Tinubu retained Kyari as NNPC boss

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kyari's tenure was expected to terminate in 2027, in accordance with Section 59(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021. It was important to note that President Tinubu had the final say on Kyari's tenure, and any decision regarding his removal ultimately rested with the President.

In November 2023, Tinubu reappointed Kyari to continue leading the NNPC, suggesting that the President was satisfied with Kyari's performance. However, Kyari's leadership and Tinubu’s appointments at the NNPC had sparked controversy, with some critics accusing the President of ethnic bias.

