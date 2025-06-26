The NNPC has unveiled a new app that will allow Nigerians to buy fuel digitally, offering several financial features

The national oil company said the new app will help Nigerians track their expenses on fuel easily

The development follows the NNPC's decision to increase its fuel pump prices at retail outlets nationwide

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has launched the NR Fuel App a new mobile application that allows Nigerians to buy fuel digitally.

The new app announcement was made on Thursday, June 26 via x

The national oil company said the NR fuel app will mak it easier for Nigerians to pay for fuel from their phone

NNPC added that the app will also help to track fuel spending.

The statement reads:

"Make fueling the easiest part of your day with the NR Fuel App, which lets you find the nearest NNPC Retail station, pay securely from your phone, and track your spending."

"Download the NR fuel app now by scanning the code or visit http://tinyurl.com/retail-app to take control of your fueling experience."

NNPC new fuel price

The announcement of NR fuel app coincides with a fresh petrol price hike.

TheCable reports that NNPC retail stations in Fin Niger, LASU Iba, and Igando have adjusted their prices by N10 from N915 to N925 per litre.

This is coming two days after a N45 increase from N870 per litre.

The upward review comes amid escalating uncertainty in the global crude oil market, worsened by ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The increase in fuel price started when on on June 21, Dangote Refinery raised its ex-depot petrol price to N880 per litre.

This spark fuel price changes across the country.

With the changes, the current petrol price hike now mans that NNPC is selling at the same rate offered by Dangote Refinery partner stations, such as MRS, Heyden, AP, and other outlets.

Dangote free fuel distribution

Meanwhile, Dangote refinery has unveiled plans to begin nationwide fuel distribution, offering free logistics and credit facilities to marketers.

It also announced the acquisition of 4,000 CNG-powered trucks to support the initiative.

However, stakeholders in the downstream sector have raised concerns. The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) warned that the move could create a monopoly and potentially lead to widespread job losses.

Likewise, the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) called on the refinery to offer more clarity regarding its proposed nationwide distribution strategy for petrol and diesel.

Marketers protest against diesel price hike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Petroleum marketers have protested against what they called a continuous hike in diesel prices at the Port Harcourt Refinery.

Marketers under the umbrella of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have suspended operations, calling on the NNPC to reverse the recent price hike.

Reports indicate that depot officials raised the price of diesel from N980 to N1,130 per litre, even on already issued loading tickets.

