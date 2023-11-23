Germany is inviting Nigerians and the rest of the world to fill its labour shortages

The country needs carpenters and other skilled workers from Nigeria and other regions

Job sites like JobMesh, Indeed and others help job seekers simplify their job search

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

To address its labour shortfall, Germany has established several immigration routes in recent years.

It recently announced a new visa rule simplifying the process for Nigerians ready to relocate and work.

Legit.ng reported that the country released a list of 20 occupations for qualified Nigerians to secure work visas quickly.

The list of in-demand jobs includes livestock farming, automation, and pipeline construction.

To apply, Nigerians and others looking to tap into these opportunities may need to get familiar with some job sites in the country.

The best job search sites in the country, as highlighted by Germany Visa, are listed thus;

JobMesh

JobMESH is one of Germany's top employment portals, with over a million job postings. It constantly improves the job search experience with thorough content and professional cooperation.

Founded in 2023, JobMESH is a forward-thinking job portal that seeks to make the job search process easier for those with various qualifications and educational backgrounds.

JobMESH prioritises the applicant and presents the best career prospects from other portals or their listings using user-friendly, privacy-compliant techniques.

Arbeitsagentur

The German Federal Employment Agency is known as the "Arbeitsagentur" (Bundesagentur für Arbeit).

It is a government-run institution overseeing several labour-related programmes and services nationwide.

Although it's not a site where people hunt for jobs per se, employers can list open positions, and employees can search for openings.

Furthermore, Arbeitsagentur provides a comprehensive array of services, such as career guidance, aid with job placement, training programmes for vocational training, and labour market information.

Stepstone

StepStone was among the first in Germany to offer job-seeking services. The user experience gets simpler and more direct if job seekers create an account. Also, users can post resumes and credentials and allow the employer to get in touch.

Indeed

Indeed is a popular choice among job seekers due to its user-friendly interface and simplicity. It also features a web crawler feature that allows it to get a more extensive selection of job listings and gives users a better chance of finding a job that meets their requirements.

Staufenbiel

In Germany, one of the most popular job-search websites for students, new graduates, and young professionals is called Staufenbiel.

The job board primarily serves young professionals and provides various other options, such as internships, training positions, and entry-level jobs.

LinkedIn

The majority of job searchers and German employers gave LinkedIn favourable feedback. Instead of job seekers contacting potential employers and recruiters, LinkedIn enables employers to reach users based on their professional profiles.

It's also a helpful tool for professional networking and connection-building.

Xing

Users frequently regard XING as the German version of LinkedIn. The site, which was only available in German before, has now added English, allowing it to reach a wider global audience. Like other similar websites, Xing is easy to use. Users may filter the jobs they are looking for, and it's even easier to use with its mobile app.

Truffls

Truffls is a job-seeking app similar to a dating app. Thanks to an intuitive design, job seekers can quickly and easily uncover possible opportunities by swiping right on jobs that match their needs.

The website is an effective tool for job seekers in Germany looking for their ideal career prospects. It uses matching algorithms to propose potential job listings based on the user's abilities and preferences.

Setting up the app and creating a profile takes a minute or so, expediting prospects' hiring process.

Arbeitnow

Arbeitnow helps immigrants find jobs that fit their demands. The portal also helps in locating employers who are willing to sponsor work visas in Germany, with a focus on positions that require proficiency in English.

Even though the website is new, it grows quickly every day, giving users more and more career options with every visit.

Zuhausejobs

Zuhausejobs serves German job searchers looking for remote employment opportunities. The portal has a user-friendly layout that makes the job search process simpler and saves candidates time and effort, even with its restricted employment selections.

Jobvector

Jobvector is a niche employment board with positions specifically designed for professionals in particular industries. It serves those in the natural sciences, engineering, computer science, and medicine.

Jobvector's concentration on these niche markets helps it link employers with highly skilled applicants, which makes it a valuable tool for professionals looking for work in these niche markets.

