German Chancellor said that 14,000 Nigerians living in Germany could be deported

He said that some of these Nigerians do not have any means of identification

President Tinubu however said that those who are well behave will be received in the country

About 14,000 Nigerians living in Germany risk deportation, Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor has said.

He said this during a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Tuesday, 7th November 2023.

Legit.ng reported earlier that the chancellor was on a visit to Nigeria.

Germany said it is prepared to collaborate to enhance migration. Photo credit: FG, NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians are in a condition of tolerance in Germany

The German chancellor noted that about 12,500 Nigerians are in a condition of tolerance in Germany. He explained that this is due to the Nigerian government’s reluctance to admit people without the necessary identity documents.

According to Scholz, in a Punch report, the current spike in Nigerians filing initial asylum claims in 2023 has sparked worries.

He stated that nearly 14,000 Nigerians might be deported, adding that a great majority of them do not have "the necessary identification cards."

He, however, added that the country is prepared to collaborate to enhance migration.

He added that Nigerians who have been well-behaved would be sent back.

Tinubu referred to the possibility of working together to find a solution to deportations.

He said his administration opens the door to those who want to return, especially those who are well-behaved.

“Nigeria is prepared to welcome them back as long as they have behaved well, but only if they stand to gain something from it. Rather, we ought to cease providing the 640 million euros in development funding.

“If someone is a compatriot and has ‘behaved well,’ we are willing to accept them back. We’re prepared to collaborate to enhance migration,”

he declared.

Meanwhile, Germany is looking to attract skilled workers from all over the world, including Nigerians, to fill millions of job openings, Legit.ng reported earlier.

