"Move in With Family": Austria Invites Nigerians to Apply For Fully-Funded Scholarship
- There is a new opportunity for Nigerians to move and study in Austria on a full-funded scholarship
- The Institute of Science and Technology Austria(ISTA) is inviting Nigerians and other international students to come over for their PhD programme
- Interested applicants must have a Bachelor's and Master's degree to be eligible for the 2024 call for PhD students
Australia - The Institute of Science and Technology Austria(ISTA) is offering Nigerians and other international students a lifetime opportunity to move and study in Europe in 2024.
According to ISTA, the 2024 call for PhD students is open for Bachelor's and Master's degree holders.
Who is eligible to apply
ISTA welcomes students with different academic backgrounds who can bring their skills and experiences to the scientific setting.
Students with a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in the following courses and related areas are encouraged to apply:
Biology, chemistry, neuroscience, mathematics, computer science, physics, data science and scientific computing, astronomy, earth science.
Application deadline
- The application deadline is 8 January 2024 (15:00 CET) for entry in September 2024.
- Reference letters are to be submitted by 14 January 2024 (23:59 CET).
How to apply
- Create an online account, which will allow you to track your application through its various stages.
- ISTA does not accept applications and documents received outside of its
system.
- Applicants are advised to fill out the form using a web browser on a desktop computer. Web browsers on mobile devices (i.e. Android, iPhone, iPad, etc.) are not supported.
Application materials are required
Applicants are asked to upload the following documents to the application portal:
- CV
- Statement of purpose (SoP)
- University transcripts and diplomas
- Contact information of 3 referees
Selection criteria
- Undergraduate performance
- Reference letters
- Statement of purpose
- Additional relevant skills (field-specific)
- Transferable skills: e.g. communication skills, experience with working in teams etc
- Diversity: e.g. a woman in computer science/math/physics; an applicant who switched fields, etc
Application and selection timeline
- The call for the 2024 PhD program opened in the second half of October 2023. The first review process will be completed in February.
- By the beginning of March, candidates will be notified about their status
March/April - Shortlisted candidates are invited for interviews either remotely or onsite.
- Offer letters will go out after the interview period, and candidates can accept or decline the offer of admission by 30 April.
- The start of the PhD program is uniformly on 15 September.
A global mobility and migration expert, @Cherrychristie2, said no legalization is needed before admission is offered to successful applicant.
