Finland wants international workers to help address its rising labour crisis

Its 'Work in Finland' and 'Talent Boost' are helping to attract skilled workers globally

The country plans to increase the level of work-based migration to 30,000 per year

Finland is inviting international workers to address its rising labor crisis. In addition, the country is creating opportunities for students researchers, and innovators to thrive in the country.

Laura Lindeman, Senior Director, Head of Work in Finland at Business Finland highlighted this in an interview with Times of India.

Finland wants to increase the level of work-based migration to 30,000 per year. Photo Credit: Jacoblund, Marchmeena29

Finland committed to global connectivity

She explained how initiatives such as 'Work in Finland' and 'Talent Boost' are facilitating the influx of skilled and tech-savvy professionals globally.

She said the country is committed to global connectivity and views international talents as a way to build connections with the world.

"Finland wants to attract talent and generate growth, internationalisation, and well-being in collaboration with a diverse, international workforce,"

Lindeman said.

Glenn Gassen, Director of Immigration Affairs, Helsinki, in another interview, noted that the country is looking to attract 15,000 international students a year by 2030. In addition, the director said it wants to increase the level of work-based migration to 30,000 per year.

"The Finnish society is aging; therefore, the country needs more young people to join the labor market,"

he said.

Opportunities in ICT, digitalization, cleantech, and others

Because of its aging population, Finland is particularly looking for expertise in the ICT, digitalization, cleantech, and social and health sectors.

The nation's government says it is helping new businesses by providing resources, stability, and openness.

Furthermore, it said that the thriving startup environment is facilitated by several accelerators, incubators, venture capital funds, and other programs including the Finnish Startup Permit and funding options.

Under the larger 'Talent Boost' program, the 'Work in Finland' project acts as a central portal providing information on job searches, living circumstances, and other elements of moving to Finland.

According to Lindeman, the platform assists companies hiring workers from abroad by offering advice, coaching, funding, and mentorship.

In response to worries of animosity among the local Finnish populace, Lindeman said that polls show support for encouraging labor migration abroad.

The director said that the government recognizes the value of labor-based migration and guarantees equal work rights for foreign workers, even if it maintains a stringent immigration policy.

