Germany has released a list of 20 occupations for qualified Nigerians to secure work visa easily

These jobs are in serious demands and the German government is opening doors for qualified foreigners

Germany, a leading economic powerhouse in Europe and remain a choice destination for any interested to relocate

Germany is actively looking to attract foreign talent from Nigeria and other countries amid significant labour shortage.

Report has it that there are over 1.98 million job vacancies across various sectors and there is strong desire by the government to fill the gap.

The job shortage is attributed to factors such as an ageing population, a low birth rate, and an escalating demand for skilled professionals.

Germany Job vacancies

To address this shortage, Germany is actively seeking foreign talent to fill key roles and sustain its economic competitiveness.

Out of the various vacancies 20 jobs are in high demand, and they can provide easier work visa process.

The openings are in crucial sectors such as farming, construction, and transportation, creating a unique window of opportunity for foreign workers seeking employment in the country.

Agriculture

The areas the country is experience shortage include Livestock production, forestry, and horticulture.

Construction

Various trades within the construction industry, including metalworking, automation, surveying, scaffolding, interior construction, glazing, pipeline construction, and plant, container, and apparatus construction.

Transportation

Transport sector is also grappling with a shortage of labour, particularly in roles related to freight forwarding, logistics, and drivers for earthmoving machinery.

Full list of 20 in-demand

Livestock farming Forestry Horticulture Tyre and vulcanization technology Wood, furnishing, interior fitting Metalworking Automation Surveying, scaffolding Interior construction and drywalling Glazing Pipeline construction Plant, container, and apparatus construction Monitoring and maintenance of railway infrastructure Freight forwarding and logistics Drivers for earthmoving and related machinery Sales (furniture, fittings) Sales System catering Pharmaceutical technical assistants Bus and tram drivers

For further details on the application, check here.

