Germany Invites Skilled Nigerian Workers, Announces 20 In-Demand Jobs for Easy Work Visa
Economy

Germany Invites Skilled Nigerian Workers, Announces 20 In-Demand Jobs for Easy Work Visa

by  Dave Ibemere
  • Germany has released a list of 20 occupations for qualified Nigerians to secure work visa easily
  • These jobs are in serious demands and the German government is opening doors for qualified foreigners
  • Germany, a leading economic powerhouse in Europe and remain a choice destination for any interested to relocate

Germany is actively looking to attract foreign talent from Nigeria and other countries amid significant labour shortage.

Report has it that there are over 1.98 million job vacancies across various sectors and there is strong desire by the government to fill the gap.

Germany skilled workers
Germany is opening its doors for skilled foreign workers Photo credit: Matthew Micah Wright
Source: Getty Images

The job shortage is attributed to factors such as an ageing population, a low birth rate, and an escalating demand for skilled professionals.

Germany Job vacancies

To address this shortage, Germany is actively seeking foreign talent to fill key roles and sustain its economic competitiveness.

Out of the various vacancies 20 jobs are in high demand, and they can provide easier work visa process.

The openings are in crucial sectors such as farming, construction, and transportation, creating a unique window of opportunity for foreign workers seeking employment in the country.

Agriculture

The areas the country is experience shortage include Livestock production, forestry, and horticulture.

Construction

Various trades within the construction industry, including metalworking, automation, surveying, scaffolding, interior construction, glazing, pipeline construction, and plant, container, and apparatus construction.

Transportation

Transport sector is also grappling with a shortage of labour, particularly in roles related to freight forwarding, logistics, and drivers for earthmoving machinery.

Full list of 20 in-demand

  1. Livestock farming
  2. Forestry
  3. Horticulture
  4. Tyre and vulcanization technology
  5. Wood, furnishing, interior fitting
  6. Metalworking
  7. Automation
  8. Surveying, scaffolding
  9. Interior construction and drywalling
  10. Glazing
  11. Pipeline construction
  12. Plant, container, and apparatus construction
  13. Monitoring and maintenance of railway infrastructure
  14. Freight forwarding and logistics
  15. Drivers for earthmoving and related machinery
  16. Sales (furniture, fittings)
  17. Sales
  18. System catering
  19. Pharmaceutical technical assistants
  20. Bus and tram drivers

For further details on the application, check here.

