Skilled Nigerians looking to relocate to Europe for work now have an opportunity to realise their dreams

Germany has adjusted its visa requirements for skilled workers and simplified the process of obtaining the blue card visa

The EU Blue card holder enjoys equal treatment with the nationals of the Member State where they have settled

Germany wants skilled foreign workers and has decided to ease the requirements of obtaining its Blue Card.

A European blue card is a residence permit for qualified non-EU foreign nationals to work in an EU country.

The card facilitates the admission of non-EU highly skilled professionals into the EU and accelerates the path to permanent residency as early as 21 months after relocating to Germany.

Germany opened doors for skilled workers. Photo credit: Photo Credit: Hero Images Inc

Source: Getty Images

Germany adjust blue card requirements

According to updated information published in Germany ServicePortal Berlin, four new changes have been introduced to make it easy for foreign workers to secure a visa and family reunification.

One of the changes is a substantial reduction in the annual income requirement needed to qualify for the blue card.

Local media reports that the German authority has slashed the annual average income threshold from €58,400 to €39,682.80 for sought-after fields like mathematics, healthcare, and IT.

A complete, updated list of the bottleneck professions is here.

While other workers must now earn €43,800 to qualify.

Also, fresh university graduates and IT professionals are now eligible

Furthermore, recent university graduates within the last three years and IT professionals with at least three years of experience, even without a degree, are now eligible for a Blue Card at a lower salary.

More changes

Another significant change is that holders of Blue Cards from another EU country can come to Germany for up to 90 days on work-related trips without a visa.

In addition, those living in another EU country on a Blue Card for at least a year can live and work in Germany long-term without needing a visa.

How to apply for a Blue Card

To apply, complete the Blue Card application and submit it to the German embassy in Abuja or Lagos.

For further details on the application, check here.

Lady lands in the UK to be with her hubby

Legit.ng also reported that a lady has relocated to the United Kingdom to start living with her husband.

She revealed in a TikTok video that it took eight months after their marriage before she linked up with her hubby.

It was such a happy moment when they reunited at Heathrow Airport.

Source: Legit.ng