The European Union has opened an application for a fully-funded 2024 scholarship for Nigerians

The EU delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS said the Erasmus+ Postgraduate Scholarship Programme is ready to welcome students

About 800 Nigerians have been awarded scholarships via the programme since 2014

The European Union delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS has announced the beginning of the application phase for the Erasmus+ Postgraduate Scholarship Programme for 2024.

The programme allows Nigerians to pursue Masters and Ph.D. degree programmes in European countries fully funded and paid for by the EU.

European Union asks Nigerians to apply for 2024 scholarship Credit: Richard Sharrocks

Source: Getty Images

EU highlights the importance of the scholarship

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria ECOWAS, Samuels Isopi, highlighted the importance of the initiative.

He said the scholarship programme offers an opportunity for Nigerians seeking to advance their academic goals in Europe.

BusinessDay reports that this year's programme includes teaching and non-teaching staff of higher education institutions, enabling knowledge-sharing, and professional enhancements.

Methods of application

Interested candidates have been asked to visit the website of the Erasmus+ Scholarship for details on application procedures, eligibility criteria, and fields of study.

The ambassador stressed the EU’s commitment to skills development in partnership with Nigeria, stating that the initiative nurtures and strengthens the bonds between Nigeria and the EU via the power of education.

Since 2014, the EU has awarded over 800 young Nigerians postgraduate scholarships.

