The NBS has provided insight into how many breadwinners in Nigerian households were stressed providing food for loved ones

While some Nigerians in certain states enjoyed relative ease, residents of five states, led by Kwara were forced to pay more to eat

This is happening as Naira in the hands of Nigerians continues to lose its value amid the rising level of inflation

The National Bureau of Statistics, in its latest Consumer Price Index report, revealed that Nigeria's inflation rate accelerated to 22.79% on a year-on-year basis in the month of June 2023.

June inflation rate is the highest in over 17 years, and also 0.38% points higher when compared to the 22.41 percent inflation rate recorded in May 2023.

Cost of food items

Food inflation an important index for measuring how burdened Nigerian household has become, NBS revealed touched a new high of 25.25% on a year-on-year basis, and it could get worst in the coming months.

Punch reports also showed that on a month-on-month comparison, Nigeria's food inflation rate in June 2023 was 2.40%, which is 0.21 percentage points higher compared to the rate recorded in May 2023 (2.19%).

This shows that Nigerian households were forced to budget more to purchase food items such as oil and fat, bread and cereals, fish, potatoes, yam, and other tubers, fruits, meat, vegetables, milk, cheese, and eggs.

Little wonder the phrase '“Let the poor breathe. Don’t suffocate them” which was used by President Bola Tinubu in a viral video has become popular.

The most expensive state to buy food

Kwara

Kwara emerged as the most expensive state to buy food in Nigeria for the month of June, according to NBS data.

It showed that for residents of the South West state, the cost of food accelerated by 30.80%.

This is interesting, given that Kwara state is known as an efficient food-producing state, thanks to its favorable climate and fertile soil that make it suitable for various agricultural activities.

Lagos

The commercial city of Lagos ranks second in the list of most expensive states to buy food.

According to NBS food items in the state increased to 30.37 percent year on year.

Kogi

Kogi, the neighboring state to Kwara, had a food inflation rate of 29.71% for June, making it the third-highest in the country.

Despite being an agrarian state with arable land suitable for cash crops, staple crops, and subsistence farming, residents of Kogi are spending more to buy food on a monthly basis.

Ondo

Ondo, also rich in agriculture, is the fourth most expensive state where residents paid more for food.

NBS report stated that food inflation in the state increased to 29.17 percent in the month of June on a year-on-year basis.

Imo

Imo State, completes the top five list of the most expensive states to buy food with a food inflation rate of 28.04 percent in June 2023.

Just like many other states in Nigeria, Imo State is blessed with fertile soil, and agriculture has played a pivotal role in economic development over the past decades.

However, most agricultural activities in the state remain at the subsistence peasant farming level.

