Bread makers have claimed that the cost of flour and production has increased in the last year

The claim aims to counter that of bakers and caterers that the cost has not increased in the period

The bread makers said Naira that naira devaluation and fuel subsidy removal have led to an increase in their overhead costs

Premium Bread Makers Association of Nigeria, PBAN, have disagreed with the claim by flour millers that the price of flour has not been increased in the last year.

This follows the announcement by the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, AMBCH on the planned increase in the price of bread.

Bread supply threatened as rising flour costs fuel conflict between bakers and millers Photo credit - Pulitzercenter

Emmanuel Onuorah, President of PBAN, told Punch that flour millers had implemented another increase in the price of flour following the devaluation of the naira.

He said the increase in cost adds to the macroeconomic challenges already felt by bakers.

In his reaction, Modupe Thani, the Corporate Communications Manager at Flour Mills of Nigeria, said the claim is not true and that the price of flour has not gone up in recent times.

Members abandoning breadmaking business

Onuorah stated that some of his members are abandoning breadmaking business as a result of the numerous challenges presence.

He noted that the devaluation of naira and fuel subsidy removal has led to increase in the overhead costs of breadmakers who are forced to produce less than optimal capacity.

He accused the millers of increasing the price on the account of sourcing forex from black market before the floating rate recently introduced.

He said:

They’re going to implement the increase in the price of flour in tranches. They have added N2,000, with the possibility of adding another N3,000. I don’t know when, but that’s their plan. In the last three months, they have added N10,000 to the price of sugar. 150kg bag of sugar has gone up by N10,000.

Expressing dissatisfaction, he lament that majority of its distributors use fuel and since the cost of fuel is high, many are leaving business as they can no longer cope with the increasing cost.

Bakers fail to adjust price risk closing down

Meanwhile, Onuorah noted that there is instructions from the leadership of PBAN to adjust price in line with recent development.

He stressed that members are only making marginal adjustments so as to match escalating costs with revenue, which is disproportionate revenue terms.

Nigerian Bakers warns of likely increase in prices of bread on the back of macroeconomic issues

Under the auspices of the Premium Bread Makers Association of Nigeria, bakers have decried the effects of economic reforms on the sector, Legit earlier reported.

Emmanuel Onuorah, the group's President in a report expressed the desire of members to raise the prices of bread during an interview on Arise TV recently.

Onuorah stated that the merger of the exchange rate had affected the prices of wheat and sugar imports, which have experienced considerable increases.

