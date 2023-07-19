Global site navigation

Local editions

Naira Records Massive Gain at Official Market as CBN Withdraws Operating License of Over 2,000 Forex Dealers
Money

Naira Records Massive Gain at Official Market as CBN Withdraws Operating License of Over 2,000 Forex Dealers

by  Dave Ibemere
  • The Central Bank of Nigeria has decided to trim the list of Bureau de Change (BDC) dealers approved in the country
  • More than 2,000 BDCs operators lost their licenses as CBN continues its fight to make the naira stronger again
  • Within the period of 16 years, the number of BDCs grew by more than 5,000 with most of the registered under the former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released an updated list of approved Bureau De Change (BDC) operators in the country.

The apex bank in a document titled ‘Approved BDCs’, published on its website on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 revealed that the licenses of 2,698 BDCs have been withdrawn.

CBN BDCs operators
CBN has reduced the number of BDCs operators in Nigeria Photo credit: Tom Saater
Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng observed that the total number of BDC dealers now approved to operate in the country is 2,991 from over 5,000.

Read also

Naira makes biggest recovery in 4 years at the official market, sells for N742 per dollar

CBN exchange rate fight

Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office, the CBN has embarked on several exchange rate reforms, most notably the floating of the naira. This is in a bid to strengthen the Nigerian currency, which has so far failed to yield results.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Over the last few years, BDCs (Bureau De Change) have become major influencers of the naira's exchange rates against foreign currencies, as the number of operators rose from just 74 in 2005 to 5,689 in 2021.

The huge number of players has created market distortion, leaving the CBN with little influence in tackling the devaluation of the Naira.

Tinubu's new economic advisers recently released a document titled, ‘Policy Advisory Council Report: National Economy Sub-committee,’ which asked for the implementation of key reforms, one of which is raising the capitalization for BDC operators.

Read also

CBN explains as currency in circulation in Nigeria hits N64.3 Trillion in one month

Another suggestion by the committee was for the CBN to allow Nigerian banks to operate as the primary dealers to supply the forex market.

Naira records massive gain

The Nigerian currency recorded a massive gain at the official foreign exchange market on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

According to data obtained from FMDQ, the Nigerian currency closed on Tuesday at N742.93 per dollar.

This marks a massive 6.58% gain when compared to the N795.28 per dollar exchange rate on Monday.

Report says that the recovery recorded on Tuesday is the biggest daily gain in over 4 years at the official market.

Aliko Dangote loses over N1.4trn in hours after CBN naira decision

Meanwhile, in another report, Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote's wealth has experienced a significant decline of N1.4 trillion following the devaluation of the naira

The devaluation was triggered by CBN's move to unify the country's multiple exchange rate system

Read also

Naira no longer N800/$, appreciates at official market as BDCs operators adopt different exchange rates

Most of Dangote's investments, which are linked to his wealth, are based in Nigeria, and the performance of the naira directly affects his wealth

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel