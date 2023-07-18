25 million jobs in the industry risk being closed in Nigeria if government fail to intervene

PAN said members are closing down business due to high cost of feed for birds

The association blames the CBN for slow down in growth witnessed in the industry

The Poultry Association of Nigeria, PAN, has stated that poultry farmers are shutting down operations as a result of the increasing cost of maize which serves as a major feed for birds in the subsector.

The association in a statement signed by Sunday Ezeobiora, PAN’s National President, alongside Onallo Akpa, Director-General, said the industry needs the intervention of the government or risk collapsing totally, and putting at stake over 25 million jobs in the industry, according to Leadership report.

The farmers accused the CBN of stopping them from lifting maize and causing the prices of maize to go up in the market. Photo credit - Poultry World

Source: UGC

It directed frustration at the CBN for blocking developments in the sector even though it acknowledged that there have been recent government efforts that has seen positive multiplier effects in the industry, particularly the import restriction of frozen chicken.

With the current dispensation, the association said the poultry industry is frustrated by both the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) as well as the Strategic Maize Reserve (SMR) under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

What poultry farmers want

PAN noted that the central bank cancelled the allocation of 40,000 metric tons of maize that is supposed to facilitate poultry production. It accused the bank of also stopping farmers from lifting the maize, causing the prices of maize to go up in the market.

The statement read in part:

At the moment, the poultry industry in Nigeria is on the verge of total collapse if urgent intervention is not channeled to it without further delays, we are aware that the government have declared a State of Emergency on the food security situation of the country, but the situation of the poultry industry calls for an urgent intervention to save the industry from total collapse.

Proposing a solution to the possible collapse of the industry PAN calls on the government to direct relevant ministries to salvage the situation by ensuring that there is enough maize churned out at affordable prices.

The association demanded that the government directs the release of 20,000 Metric Tons of maize by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural from Strategic Food Reserves of the Ministry to the Poultry industry.

This, it added, should be through the Poultry Association of Nigeria at discounted prices to mitigate challenges faced in the Nigeria Poultry industry.

PAN also demanded that allocations by both organizations should be at the rate (price) per metric ton based on understanding of the parties. It added that the organisations should be given the power to intervene in critical sectors of the economy for developmental purposes rather than for merchandise.

It however urged the government to focus on building the industry as part of the overall objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Bread supply threatened as rising flour costs fuel conflict between bakers and millers

In a related news, Legit.ng reported how Premium Bread Makers Association of Nigeria, PBAN, disagreed with the claim that the price of flour has not been increased in the last year.

This comes after the announcement made by the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, AMBCH on the planned hike in the price of bread.

Emmanuel Onuorah, President of PBAN accused the flour millers of implementing another increase in the price of flour after the naira devaluation.

Source: Legit.ng