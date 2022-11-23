The recent exploration of crude oil in a border community between Bauchi and Gombe states is eliciting reactions

One of such reaction is from Sheikh Ahmad Gumi who described the discovery of oil in the northern region as the presence of wealth

According to the cleric, the discovering of crude oil is great reason to thank the Almighty Allah with the expectation of wealth in the land

Nigerians across the northern region of the country have been urged to rejoice over the recently discovered crude oil in the Kolmani Oil Prospecting Lease (OPL) 809 and 810 at the Kolmani field site.

The sites located in a border community between Gombe and Bauchi states were inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, November 22.

Sheikh Gumi has said that wealth is coming to the northern part of Nigeria. Photo: Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi

Speaking on the first drilling of oil from the sites, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi called on Nigerian northerners to be steadfast on the right path as wealth is coming to the north.

In a post made on his personal Facebook page, the cleric said that the Sokoto River Basin will be next for oil exploration.

His words:

“First oil in the North! Be steadfast on the right path, wealth is coming soon by Allah’s grace! Remain Sokoto River basin exploration insha Allah."

