The governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, has promised to grant automatic employment to students studying medical and health courses in the state.

Daily Nigerian reports that the students will be offered employment by the state upon their graduation from school.

Doctors and nurses currently studying in Bauchi state will be offered automatic employment in the state. Photo: Bala Mohammed

Speaking while inaugurating two newly constructed primary healthcare centres in Gidan Dubu and Fadamamada communities in the Bauchi metropolis, Governor Mohammed said commended UNICEF, the European Union and USAID as partners in the project.

His words:

“As a measure to maintain the major optimum requirements to the healthcare profession in the state, this administration has reintroduced the pre-service scheme where students offering medical and health courses are given automatic employment.

“That is our health students, the midwives and the nurses that are in our tertiary institutions."

Also speaking, the Bauchi state Commissioner for Health, Sabiu Gwalabe, commended the governor for the high priority given to the health sector in the state.

Gwalabe said that in the past three years of Bala Mohammed's administration, laudable projects and programmes had been initiated and accomplished.

He also called on the benefiting communities to appreciate the present government for making their decade-long dreams a reality.

