Divergent movies in order: How and where to watch them

Are you a fan of dystopian films and looking for what to add to your watchlist? The Divergent film series, based on Veronica Roth’s novel Divergent, will give you a much-needed thrill. However, since the films were released on different dates, you might not know which comes first or last. Find out how and where to watch the Divergent movies in order.

The Divergent series is a trilogy, with each film released on different dates. Watching the movies chronologically helps you follow the storyline and not miss anything. If you want to watch the action-adventure film series but do not know what order to follow, here is a guide.

How to watch Divergent movies in order

There are three Divergent movies released between 2014 and 2016. The films are linked, so watching them according to their release dates helps you follow the plot. Below is how to watch the Divergent series in order of release date.

1. Divergent (2014)

The first film in the series was released on 21 March 2014. The 139-minute-long film was directed by Neil Burger and written by Evan Daugherty, Vanessa Taylor, and Veronica Roth. It stars Hollywood actors Shailene Woodley, Theo James, and Kate Winslet.

In a futuristic world, as people turn to adulthood, they must choose to live in one of five factions. The five factions are Amity, Abnegation, Candor, Erudite, and Dauntless, representing different virtues. Beatrice Prior opts for Dauntless, which is for people who pursue bravery.

During her initiation process, she realises she is a Divergent, meaning she cannot fit into any faction. This could result in her execution, and therefore, she must keep it a secret. She discovers a looming war threatening to disrupt her seemingly peaceful community and must do everything possible to protect it.

2. The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

This is the second movie in the Divergent series, released on 16 March 2015. It was written by Brian Duffield, Akiva Goldsman, and Mark Bomback and directed by Robert Schwentke.

Beatrice Prior and Four are on the run, searching for answers and allies who are Divergent. Jeanine Matthews, the leader of the Erudite faction, is pursuing them. Prior and Four have little time to unravel what Abnegation sacrificed their lives to protect and why Jeanine Matthews is relentless about stopping their quest.

Prior regrets her past choices, but she is determined to do anything possible to protect the people she loves. She faces a series of challenges as she unravels the truth about the past and her world’s future.

3. Allegiant (2016)

This last film in the series was released on 14 March 2016. It was written by Adam Cooper, Bill Collage, and Noah Oppenheim. Its director is Robert Schwentke.

After the collapse of the oppressive faction system, Prior and Four, for the first time, go outside their enclosed world. They discover the existence of an organisation that has been controlling their lives. New truths also unfold, making past discoveries meaningless.

With such discoveries, a ruthless battle threatening the existence of humanity is in the offing. The two must hastily learn how to survive by knowing who to trust. Prior has to make tough choices regarding courage, allegiance, sacrifice and love.

Where to watch all the Divergent movies

Wondering where to watch Divergent movies? There are multiple streaming platforms you can use to watch the films. The availability of the movies on a platform may depend on your location.

You can watch the movies on Max, Amazon Prime Video, Roku, and Hulu. Alternatively, you can stream them by purchasing or renting them on Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes.

FAQs

How many Divergent movies are there? There are three movies in the series. What is the order of the Divergent movies? The films follow the order of their release dates. What movie comes after Divergent? Insurgent, released in 2015, follows it. Where can you watch the Divergent movies? You can watch the films on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, MAX, and Roku. Is there a fourth Divergent movie? There is no fourth movie in the Divergent series as of writing. Which is the best Divergent movie? Based on their IMDb ratings, the first film is the best, with a 6.6 rating. Who is the biggest star in the Divergent movies? While the films feature top actors, Shailene Woodley stands out as she portrays the main character.

The most suitable way to watch the Divergent movies in order is to adhere to their release dates. Watching the films according to when they came out helps you comprehend their follow and plot. You can watch them on different streaming platforms, depending on your preference.

