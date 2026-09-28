Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle kept reporters guessing at his press conference over who will start in goal against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday

Stanley Nwabali returned to the first-choice role against Madagascar, but Okoye's late arrival to camp complicated the selection picture

All three goalkeepers remain in contention for the starting spot, with Chelle yet to publicly commit to any one of them

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has refused to reveal which goalkeeper will start Nigeria's next 2026 World Cup qualifier against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday, keeping his selection decision firmly under wraps at his pre-match press conference.

Chelle has three options available: Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye, and Arthur Okonkwo. Nwabali started the opening match against Madagascar, his first appearance for the Eagles since the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, while Okonkwo sat on the bench.

Eric Chelle tight-lipped over his decision between Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Okoye did not feature after arriving to camp late due to a club obligation at Udinese that kept him beyond the permitted reporting date.

When journalists pressed Chelle for clarity on who would line up between the posts, the coach gave little away.

“We will see tomorrow which goalkeeper will start the game,” he said.

Nwabali favourite but no certainty

Nwabali appears the most likely to keep his place, though there has been discussion within coaching circles about giving Okoye the nod for the second game.

As noted by NFF, of the three goalkeepers in the squad, only Nwabali is confirmed for the friendly against Russia, adding further context to the competition for places.

Okoye's absence in the first match was not the first time the goalkeeping position has been unsettled under Chelle. During the March international break, with Nwabali unavailable, Uzoho and Okoye shared duties between the sticks.

When the June break came around, it was Okoye and Okonkwo who split the responsibility. The rotating arrangement reflects the lack of a firmly cemented first choice since Nwabali stepped back from the squad.

With the starting berth still open and Chelle offering no advance hint, the final decision is expected to be known only when the teamsheet is confirmed ahead of kick-off against Guinea-Bissau.

Chelle reacts to Okoye’s lateness

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle reacted after Maduka Okoye arrived late for the Super Eagles camp ahead of the Madagascar clash.

The Udinese goalkeeper reported beyond the allowed period, with Chelle confirming that he had overstayed the permission and that he has a decision to make.

Source: Legit.ng