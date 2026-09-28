Adigun Barakat Adeshewa, a Kwara Poly distinction graduate, shared her current academic performance at Osun State University on TikTok

The young lady switched from her National Diploma programme to study Criminology and Security Studies at Osun State University

Barakat posted a screenshot of her result showing a 4.76 CGPA, drawing attention from social media users

Adigun Barakat Adeshewa, a young Nigerian woman who graduated with distinction from Kwara State Polytechnic, has turned heads online after posting her current CGPA at Osun State University.

The post, shared on her TikTok page, @ade_sewa455, showed a result screenshot that revealed a CGPA of 4.76, setting off a wave of admiration across social media.

Osun States University 400 level student shows off her current CGPA. Photo Source: TikTok/ade_sewa455

Source: TikTok

Kwara Poly to Osun State University

Barakat's story begins at Kwara State Polytechnic, where she completed her National Diploma and graduated with distinction.

Rather than stopping there, @ade_sewa455 pushed further and secured a place at Osun State University, where she enrolled in the Department of Criminology and Security Studies.

Now in her 400 level, she posted the result that confirmed what her academic record had always suggested: she was not slowing down. A CGPA of 4.76 in a field as demanding as Criminology and Security Studies is no small feat, and her willingness to share it publicly clearly struck a chord online.

What Barakat's result revealed

A few details in her story stand out. First, transitioning from a polytechnic background into a university degree programme is itself a significant academic step, one that many students find challenging as the structure and expectations shift. Second, maintaining a near-perfect CGPA through her 400 level while studying a security-focused course suggests a level of discipline and consistency that goes beyond raw talent.

Her TikTok post, which displayed the official result summary, drew attention not just for the numbers but for the broader message it carried: that where you start does not determine where you finish.

Read the post she shared below:

UNIOSUN student emerges best in faculty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an Osun State University graduate, Alalade Goodness, bagged a first-class degree in Animal Science and emerged as the Best Graduating Student in her department, faculty, and college.

Alongside her studies, she successfully ran her own business, gained hands-on experience in poultry production, and carried out research on consumer preference for rabbit meat.

Source: Legit.ng