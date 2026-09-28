Tanzania's Immigration Services Department announced that Nigeria has been removed from the Referred Visa Category effective September 25, 2026

Nigerians previously waited up to two months for visa approval before booking flights to Tanzania under the old category

Nigerian travellers will now apply through Tanzania's standard online portal, with processing times cut to around 10 days

Tanzania has removed Nigeria from its Referred Visa Category, ending a system that required Nigerian citizens to undergo a lengthier, more demanding clearance process before travelling to the East African country.

The announcement came from Tanzania's Immigration Services Department in a statement dated September 25, 2026, though it was published on social media on Monday, September 28. Spokesperson Paul Mselle confirmed the change, citing Government Gazette number 246 of 2026 as the legal basis for the amendment.

Tanzania removes Nigeria from its Referred Visa Category, allowing Nigerian travellers to access faster and simpler visa processing. Photo credit: Alexander KAZAKOV

Source: Getty Images

"The Immigration Department informs the public that citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have been officially removed from the Referred Visa Category, following published amendments in the Government Gazette number 246 of 2026," the department said.

"With immediate effect, Nigerian nationals travelling to the United Republic of Tanzania are no longer subject to referred visa restrictions and will follow standard visa application procedures through the official immigration online portal or designated entry points," the statement added.

What changes for Nigerian travellers

According to The Citizen under the old arrangement, Nigerians were required to secure a visa before purchasing any flight tickets to Tanzania, a process that could take close to two months to complete.

Applications under the Referred Visa Category also required direct clearance from either the Principal Immigration Officer or the Director of Immigration Services, making the process far more involved than a standard visa application.

With the restriction lifted, Nigerians can now apply for a Tanzanian visa online or at designated entry points, the same route available to most other nationalities. The standard online application is processed in about 10 days, a significant reduction from the previous waiting period.

Why Tanzania had the restrictions

Tanzania originally placed Nigeria in the Referred Visa Category as part of a stricter immigration clearance and security screening framework.

The category was designed to ensure that applicants from certain countries received closer scrutiny before being granted entry, with oversight handled at a senior level within the immigration authority.

The gazette amendment signals that Tanzania now considers those additional requirements no longer necessary for Nigerian travellers.

Tanzania lists 6 conditions for citizenship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tanzania has set out six conditions that any foreigner seeking to become a citizen of the country through naturalisation must fulfil.

The requirements, drawn from the country's citizenship law, cover everything from how long an applicant has lived in Tanzania to the kind of person they are and what they plan to do once granted citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng