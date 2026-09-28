Ayomide Olubunmi, a Communication and Media Studies graduate of Lagos State University, announced her first class result on social media

The young woman revealed she sat for first-classacross 8 semesters, recording 60 As, 15 Bs and 1 C throughout her degree

Ayomide shared her final CGPA of 4.77 out of 5.00 on her social media page, drawing attention to her outstanding academic record

Ayomide Olubunmi, a Communication and Media Studies graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), has sent social media buzzing after revealing an extraordinary academic record to mark the end of her university journey.

Taking to her social media page after graduation, Ayomide laid out her scorecard in plain terms: 8 semesters, 76 courses, 60 As, 15 Bs and just 1 C across her entire degree programme.

Young lady celebrates as she graduates from LASU with 4.77 CGPA. Photo Source: Twitter/ayothemediagirl

Source: Getty Images

LASU graduate bags first class

The figures alone were enough to stop many scrollers in their tracks.

The LASU graduate wrote:

"8 Semesters, 76 courses, 60 As, 15 Bs and 1 C." She followed it up with: "Later, and here we are!" and "First Class in the BAG. You just can't make this up."

Ayomide's 4.77 CGPA at Lagos State University

In a follow-up post on her page, the graduate known as @ayothemediagirl went on to share the actual numbers behind the achievement.

She wrote:

"Talk plenty for mouth. But gratitude full HEART. 4.77/5.00 CGPA. First Class Honours in Communication and Media Studies, Lagos State University. Get in jhoor! God did fr."

A Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.77 out of a possible 5.00 placed Ayomide firmly within first-class territory, a distinction that reflects consistent high performance maintained across all eight semesters of study at LASU.

Read the posts she shared below:

LASU graduate finishes with first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Lagos State University graduate, Timileyin Afolabi, bagged First Class Honours in Educational Technology with a CGPA of 4.62 out of 5.00.

Afolabi was also named the Best Graduating Student in Educational Technology for the Class of 2025 and reflected on how his degree had laid the foundation for his future career.

Source: Legit.ng