LASU Graduate Who Recorded 60 As, 15 Bs and 1 C in 76 Courses Celebrates Online, Displays Her CGPA
- Ayomide Olubunmi, a Communication and Media Studies graduate of Lagos State University, announced her first class result on social media
- The young woman revealed she sat for first-classacross 8 semesters, recording 60 As, 15 Bs and 1 C throughout her degree
- Ayomide shared her final CGPA of 4.77 out of 5.00 on her social media page, drawing attention to her outstanding academic record
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Ayomide Olubunmi, a Communication and Media Studies graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), has sent social media buzzing after revealing an extraordinary academic record to mark the end of her university journey.
Taking to her social media page after graduation, Ayomide laid out her scorecard in plain terms: 8 semesters, 76 courses, 60 As, 15 Bs and just 1 C across her entire degree programme.
LASU graduate bags first class
The figures alone were enough to stop many scrollers in their tracks.
The LASU graduate wrote:
"8 Semesters, 76 courses, 60 As, 15 Bs and 1 C." She followed it up with: "Later, and here we are!" and "First Class in the BAG. You just can't make this up."
Ayomide's 4.77 CGPA at Lagos State University
In a follow-up post on her page, the graduate known as @ayothemediagirl went on to share the actual numbers behind the achievement.
She wrote:
"Talk plenty for mouth. But gratitude full HEART. 4.77/5.00 CGPA. First Class Honours in Communication and Media Studies, Lagos State University. Get in jhoor! God did fr."
A Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.77 out of a possible 5.00 placed Ayomide firmly within first-class territory, a distinction that reflects consistent high performance maintained across all eight semesters of study at LASU.
Read the posts she shared below:
LASU graduate finishes with first class
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Lagos State University graduate, Timileyin Afolabi, bagged First Class Honours in Educational Technology with a CGPA of 4.62 out of 5.00.
Afolabi was also named the Best Graduating Student in Educational Technology for the Class of 2025 and reflected on how his degree had laid the foundation for his future career.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng