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Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: List of TV Stations and Streaming Platforms to Watch AFCON 2027Q
Football

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: List of TV Stations and Streaming Platforms to Watch AFCON 2027Q

by  Elijah Odetokun
2 min read
  • The Super Eagles face Guinea-Bissau in a top-of-the-table Group L clash on Tuesday, September 29, 2026
  • Both Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau are level on points after matchday one, separated only by goal difference
  • Nigerian fans can catch the Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria match live on SuperSport La Liga channels on DStv and GOtv

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The Super Eagles of Nigeria face Guinea-Bissau in a crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, with first place in Group L on the line.

The game kicks off at 5 PM Nigerian time at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro, a 20,000-capacity venue in Guinea-Bissau.

Super Eagles, Nigeria, Wild Dogs, Guinea-Bissau, AFCON 2027 qualifier.
Guinea-Bissau set to host Nigeria in AFCON 2027 qualifier. Photo from @CalvinBassey.
Source: Twitter

Nigeria head into the fixture off the back of a 2-1 victory over Madagascar on matchday one, which they hosted at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Guinea-Bissau also picked up three points from their opening group game, meaning both sides arrive at this encounter level on points and separated only by goal difference.

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NFF releases statement after Super Eagles arrive in Guinea-Bissau for AFCON 2027 qualifier

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A win for either side would put them clear at the top of the group standings. A draw, however, would leave the table unchanged, with both teams still locked together heading into the remaining qualifying rounds.

As noted by NFF, the Super Eagles will be eager to build early momentum in the group and avoid any slip-up against the Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau, who will enjoy home advantage on the night.

Where to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

Legit.ng has verified that the match will be broadcast on SuperSport La Liga channels, available to subscribers on both DStv and GOtv. The game can also be streamed via the SuperSport digital platforms for viewers who prefer to watch online.

Other CAF media partners will carry the fixture across several regions, including the MENA region and francophone sub-Saharan African countries, ensuring wide coverage for fans across the continent.

Read also

AFCON 2027 qualifier: NFF confirms referee for Guinea-Bissau vs Super Eagles

Chelle to decide Super Eagles goalkeeper

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle refused to give away his decision about who will be in goal for the Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau.

The manager had only Stanley Nwabali and Arthur Okonkwo available for Madagascar, but latecomer Maduka Okoye has joined the competition.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Elijah Odetokun avatar

Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Super EaglesAFCON
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