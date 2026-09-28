The Federal Ministry of Education released the final list of ranked and approved textbooks for Nigerian schools covering the 2026–2028 period

The approved list covers Primary 1, Primary 4, JSS 1 and SS 1, with each textbook assigned a unique QR tracking code for monitoring

A second phase of the ranking exercise will cover Primary 2, Primary 5, JSS 2 and SS 2, with the same tracking measures applied

The Federal Ministry of Education has published the final list of ranked and approved textbooks for Nigerian schools, covering the 2026 to 2028 period, after completing the first phase of a nationwide textbook ranking exercise.

The approved titles span four class levels: Primary 1, Primary 4, Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS 1), and Senior Secondary School 1 (SS 1).

The Federal Ministry of Education releases the approved textbook list for 2026-2028, featuring QR tracking codes for transparency and accountability in Nigerian schools. Photo credit: MarufAlausa/x

Source: Facebook

Every book on the list has been assigned a unique Ranking/QR Tracking Code, which appears alongside the title, author, publisher and year of publication to support identification and monitoring.

The Ministry said the QR-based coding system was introduced to improve transparency in how approved instructional materials are selected, procured and used across schools. It acknowledged that generating and assigning individual codes to each textbook added to the time it took to finalise and validate the lists.

How the ranking exercise works

The exercise was carried out under the direction of the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof Suwaiba Sa'id Ahmad. Dr Alausa gave final approval to the list.

The ranking is being rolled out in phases. Now that the first phase is complete, the Ministry said preparations will begin for a second round, which will cover Primary 2, Primary 5, JSS 2 and SS 2. The same QR tracking system will apply to that phase as well.

Who should consult the approved list

The Ministry, through its Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, urged publishers, schools, education authorities and procurement agencies to refer to the official approved list when choosing and buying textbooks for the affected classes.

The exercise is part of a broader federal commitment to ensuring that students and teachers have access to materials that are relevant and aligned with the national curriculum, while keeping textbook provision transparent and accountable.

The complete list of ranked and approved textbooks, including the QR tracking codes for each title, is available via the Ministry's official release.

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