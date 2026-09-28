Canada's immigration authority has outlined the conditions under which a temporary resident permit can be granted to a foreign national

The permit comes with strict limitations, including the possibility of cancellation at any time without any prior notice

Certain vulnerable groups, including victims of human traffcking and family violence, are exempt from paying the permit fee

Canada's immigration authority has published a clear set of rules governing the temporary resident permit.

The temporary resident permit is a document that allows foreign nationals to enter or remain in Canada on a short-term basis despite being otherwise inadmissible.

Canada lists 5 key rules governing temporary resident permits for foreigners. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

What Canada temporary resident permit does

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, a temporary resident permit grants temporary resident status to a foreign national inside the country.

However, the permit is issued for a limited period and can be cancelled at any time, meaning holders have no guarantee of remaining in Canada for the full duration initially indicated.

Critically, holding a temporary resident permit does not permanently resolve a person's inadmissibility to Canada, nor does it allow a foreign national to satisfy any requirement under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. The permit is, in essence, a conditional and reversible allowance, not a pathway to permanent resolution.

Canada temporary resident permit: Fees and exemptions

The cost of applying for an initial temporary resident permit, or for an additional one, starts at $246.25. That fee applies to most applicants, but Canada has carved out a significant exemption for some of the country's most vulnerable groups.

Victims of human traffcking, victims of family violence, and foreign nationals who were previously in state care are not required to pay fees for an initial temporary resident permit, a new permit, a work permit, a study permit, or biometrics. The exemption covers multiple document types, offering financial relief to individuals who may already be in difficult circumstances.

The five key rules Canada has set out, therefore, are that a temporary resident permit grants temporary resident status, is time-limited, can be cancelled at any time, does not permanently overcome inadmissibility, and cannot be used to meet requirements under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng