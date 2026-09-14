A Federal High Court in Abuja adjourned a suit challenging the David Mark-led ADC leadership after the presiding judge did not sit

The case was filed by ADC member Nafiu-Bala Gombe, who is seeking to stop Mark, Rauf Aregbesola and others from acting as party leaders

Justice Peter Lifu had earlier fined the ADC and Aregbesola N1m each after dismissing their bid to remove him from the case

A Federal High Court in Abuja has shifted the hearing on a suit challenging the legitimacy of the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to September 28, after Justice Peter Lifu did not sit on Monday.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, was brought by Nafiu-Bala Gombe, a member of the ADC who is asking the court to bar Mark, former Osun State governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and members of the party's interim National Working Committee from holding themselves out as the lawful leaders of the party.

Court adjourns hearing of suit challenging ADC leadership Photo Credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

Gombe argues that the process through which Mark, Aregbesola and the interim NWC came into their positions breached both the ADC's constitution and the Electoral Act. He has joined the ADC, Mark, Aregbesola, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and former party National Chairman Ralph Nwosu as the first to fifth defendants in the suit.

ADC: Earlier ruling on recusal bids

The matter had been due for hearing of all pending applications on Monday, following a ruling Justice Lifu delivered on June 16. On that occasion, the judge rejected separate applications by the ADC and Aregbesola asking him to step down from the case on grounds of alleged bias. He dismissed both applications as lacking merit and directed the ADC and Aregbesola each to pay N1 million in costs to Gombe.

With those applications resolved, the case was expected to move to the next stage, but the judge's absence on Monday prevented any progress. The court consequently set September 28 as the new date for the hearing of all outstanding applications in the suit.

ADC's recent political turbulence

The legal battle is unfolding against a backdrop of internal strife within the ADC. Peter Obi quit the party on May 2, 2026, and was subsequently ratified as the presidential candidate of the New Democrats Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general elections on May 29, 2026, a move that drew fresh attention to divisions within opposition circles.

The development was reported on X here:

Atiku's camp rejects Tinubu's defence of INEC

Legit.ng earlier reported that ADC chieftain Kenneth Okonkwo criticised President Bola Tinubu for defending INEC over bias allegations, saying the electoral body had not earned public confidence.

Okonkwo, who speaks for Atiku Abubakar ahead of 2027, cited concerns over security and governance as reasons Tinubu may struggle to win re-election.

The ADC spokesperson also accused the ruling APC of attempting to weaken opposition parties and undermine Nigeria's democratic process before 2027.

Source: Legit.ng