Veteran Yoruba actress Grace Oyin-Adejobi, known as Iya Osogbo, celebrated her 96th birthday with a party in Ibadan, Oyo state

Birthday photos showed the actress looking radiant in a pink dress and green gele, with a video capturing her dancing energetically

Iya Osogbo began her acting career in 1953 and has featured in over 300 stage plays across her decades-long career

Veteran Yoruba actress Grace Oyin-Adejobi, widely celebrated by her stage name Iya Osogbo, proved that age is truly just a number as she marked her 96th birthday with a lively celebration in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Birthday photos that circulated online showed the actress in fine form, dressed in a flowing pink gown paired with a green gele in one shot, and a richly adorned traditional outfit complete with bold statement jewellery in another.

Veteran Yoruba actress Grace Oyin-Adejobi Iya Osogbo turns 96 in grand style. Credit: preservinglegacy

Source: Instagram

The moment that got fans talking most, however, was a video clip in which Iya Osogbo was seen dancing with impressive energy, moving in a way that left many admirers stunned at her vitality.

Born in Osogbo, Osun state, Iya Osogbo's journey into the arts began in 1953 when she joined the Oyin Adejobi Theatre Company, founded by her late husband, Chief Oyin Adejobi.

Her first stage role with the company was playing Eve in Paradise Lost. She also appeared in the company's television production Kòòtù Asipa, which was broadcast on the Nigerian Television Authority.

At 96, she stands as one of the last surviving voices from a generation of Nigerian entertainers who laid the foundation for what the country's film and theatre industry has become today.

Iya Osogbo steals the spotlight at her 96th birthday party in Oyo state. Credit: iyaosogbo

Source: Instagram

A video of Iya Osogbo dancing at her 96th birthday party is below:

Iya Osogbo's birthday photos are below:

Reactions to Iya Osogbo's 96th birthday

Nigerians online were moved and inspired by the birthday celebration. Here are some of the reactions on Facebook:

Goke Williams wrote:

"Who put gawn for mama? First tot grandma dey do wedding. Congratulations, Iya Osogbo. I tap into this type of longevity grace."

Olushola Oluwadipe Amosun commented:

"Which kind grace mama get like this, at 96 mama is still very fit and agile dancing like 50 years old, congratulations ma"

Folorunso Adekolu shared:

"GRACE!!!!!... not wealth, not influence, not power, not money... just GRACE - the key to long life and wellness."

Olamy Olusola Ebisemiju wrote:

"Jesus, at 96? Still strong like this? God pls let me be strong healthy and wealthy in good old age like this in Jesus name 🙏"

Olumide Taiwo recalled:

"I started watching Iya Oyin Adejobi in kootu ashipa together with his husband Baba Oyin Adejobi, Tafa Oloyede, Baba wande and oga Bello when I was a small boy. What a wonderful grace. Congratulations Iya Osogbo......"

Iya Osogbo receives gift from anonymous donor

Legit.ng previously reported that Iya Osogbo touched hearts with her response to the N2 million birthday gift from an anonymous sender.

Actor Kunle Afod shared a heartwarming video of himself at the residence of the veteran actress, who appeared not to recognise him due to her advanced age.

However, she warmly welcomed him into her home, singing Christian hymns and songs.

Source: Legit.ng