A TikTok user called Lord_dress reacted to the controversy surrounding Tunmise and Ivana by explaining a traditional practice involving a long pipe

Lord_dress stated that the pipe was common in Akwa Ibom homes and was used for stomach discomfort rather than for treating infections

The explanation came after Tunmise accused Ivana of infecting him and claimed she tried to heal him with the same pipe method

A TikTok user identified as Lord_dress addressed the online debate that followed allegations made by Tunmise against his girlfriend Ivana.

Lord_dress explained that the long pipe mentioned in the claims was a familiar item in many Akwa Ibom households.

Akwa Ibom lady says long pipe is used to cure stomach issues. Photo credit: @Lord_dress/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Akwa Ibom lady speaks about long pipe

She described it as something that was used when a person had a dirty stomach and struggled to use the toilet.

According to Lord_dress, the process involved washing with green leaves or warm water, after which the liquid was introduced into the body with the aid of the pipe.

She added that Vaseline was applied to the tip before use, noting that the practice was well known among people from her background and that it had been carried out on many occasions.

She made it clear that the purpose was not to treat infection and she was unsure whether it had any effect on infections and that it was simply meant to clear a dirty stomach.

The comments from Lord_dress came in response to the backlash that followed Tunmise’s public statements.

Tunmise had alleged that Ivana, a popular social media content creator, cheated on him and gave him an infection.

He also claimed that it took him a long time to recover and that Ivana attempted a traditional healing procedure on him using a long pipe.

After those claims surfaced, reactions online were mixed. Some people mocked Tunmise over the details he shared, while others discussed the cultural context of the pipe.

Lord_dress was among those who chose to explain rather than ridicule. She presented the item as part of routine home care and not as a medical treatment for illness.

Reactions trail lady's post about long pipe

TikTok users reacted in the comments section.

@SHARON said:

"Na for constipation o and to wash belle but this one wey dem Dey talk about say dem use am Dey treat infection I no just understand shuuu."

@Babila Ruth said:

"My mama still dey pump me till now."

@KISS AND BLOOM ESSENTIALS|PH commented:

"No be only Akwaibom, my mama do am for me, I bin get constipation, no mind the mumu boy."

@ABUJA HAIR VENDOR added:

"My best friend in sec sch had it in their house then and she’s from Calabar."

See the post below:

Lady shares experience with Akwa Ibom man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared the voice note she received from a man from Akwa Ibom state after collecting N3,000 from him.

According to the story, the man had given her the money with the hope that he would see her but she did not fulfil her end of the bargain.

Source: Legit.ng