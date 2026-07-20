A Nigerian lady posted a selfie video calling out a practice she witnessed inside a church, sparking widespread conversation online

The video focuses on a specific group of people in church the lady had a pointed message for

Her complaint centres on pastors who tie altar donations directly to receiving miracles from God

A Nigerian lady has called out pastors who condition miracles on altar donations, and her video has caught the attention of many online.

The young woman addressed the practice she had personally witnessed inside a church.

A Nigerian lady tackles pastors over altar donations in church. Photo credit: @dammiedammie35/X, Marco Longari/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to her, some pastors begin by "deceiving" their members by telling them to bring a large sum of money for them to receive a miracle.

The lady questions such practices from supposed men of God who gradually find a way to scale the amount down until more people respond to their monetary callout. She believes that miracles should never be attached to money.

She said in the video:

“You will go to some churches and hear the pastor say, ‘I need just seven people that can run to the altar with their N200k. If you have N200k, just run to the altar with it. God has something for you.’ So, God now does limited miracles? If I had ₦200k, I wouldn’t be in church.”

The implication being that the size or act of a person's financial offering is what determines whether God moves on their behalf.

She added:

“If they see the people that came out for N200k are not much, they will lower it. Then it becomes N100k, N50k, N20k, N10k and finally, ‘Come with anything you have because God says this miracle must reach everybody.’ Na wetin Jesus Christ do for Bible?"

Watch the video that sparked the debate:

Reactions as lady shares church experience

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens who watched the video. Some of the comments are below:

@AmaoleG said:

"Some conversations are funnier because they're unfiltered. 😅. Church na business but it's not by force."

@Beautif63422037 said:

"She just turned “tithing” into a slap‑dance, guess the church’s new policy is “pay or play.”"

@lastbornea said:

"Una don dey wise now 😂, the same prayer wey pastor go still reduce to any amount.😂"

Pastor compares Nigerian names with Americans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian pastor at Living Faith Kubwa went viral after contrasting African names such as Blessing and Wisdom with American names like Stone and Bush during a sermon.

The pastor argued that Africans bear meaningful names yet live difficult lives, while Americans carry odd names but record remarkable progress.

Source: Legit.ng