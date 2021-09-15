World’s rarest and most expensive Funko Pop figurines of all time

Collectors of authentic Funko Pop figurines know that it can be an expensive affair. Some figurines have a height of about 3.75 inches and weigh only about 4 ounces, and are pretty cheap. Others are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Collectors of the latter take their collections very seriously, and they often sell or trade them.

What was the first Funko Pop ever made? The first Funko Pop figurine collection was known as Funko Force 2.0, consisting of Batgirl, two Batman variants, and Green Lantern. The three were unveiled at the 2010 San Diego Comic-Con. Before that, the company produced bobbleheads, the first-ever being the iconic Big Boy.

Rarest and most expensive Funko Pop figurines

Here is a look at the rarest and most expensive Funko Pops in 2021, as stated on Pop Price Guide.

20. Freddy as Ghost Rider - $3,760

Funko released this figurine in July 2013, and only 96 pieces are available across the world. Each goes for about $3,760.

19. Freddy Funko as Jack Skellington - $3,860

196 Jack Skellington Freddy Funko figurines were released in 2015. These limited edition pieces are black and white, and each has a price tag of about $3,860. However, some entrepreneurial fans are selling the figurine for up to $10,000.

18. Hopper (Gold) - $3,880

Hopper (Gold) figurines were released on 20th July 2018, and only 40 of them are available globally. Each has a scale of 3.75" and has a gold colour. The estimated retail price for one is $3,880.

17. Freddy as Black Ranger - $4,020

525 pieces of Freddy as Black Ranger were produced and released in 2017. They are made of plastic, and the estimated retail price of each is $4,020.

16. Freddy Funko as Buzz Lightyear (Metallic) - $4,300

Only 24 pieces of the Buzz Lightyear (Metallic) with a green crown were manufactured. If you want to add one to your collection, you will have to pay about $4,300 for one. The company has also released a version of this figurine with a gold crown and freckles, and its estimated value is $3,860.

15. Freddy as Apollo Creed (No Bruises) - $5,060

Only 12 pieces of Apollo Creed (No Bruises) were produced in 2013. Each retails at about $5,060. The bruised up version is significantly cheaper but still costs a pretty penny, with a price tag of $1,820.

14. Holographic Darth Maul (Star Wars) - $5,450

The holographic Darth Maul was inspired by Star Wars. Numerous figurines have been created since the release of the eponymous Star Wars film in 1977, but none outshines the holographic Darth Maul.

It was released in 2012 at the San Diego Comic-Con. Back then, it was easier to get one. However, if you want an authentic one today, you must be willing to part with about $5,450.

13. Boo Berry (Glow in the Dark Chase) - $5,570

To add a Boo Berry GITD Chase figurine to your collection, you will have to part with about $5,570. The figurine was released in 2011 at the San Diego Comic-Con. Boo Berry is not dressed as a pop culture icon like many Funko figurines are. It has become increasingly difficult to find this figurine on sale.

12. Buzz Lightyear Freddy Funko (Glow in the Dark) - $5,680

Buzz Lightyear Freddy was also released at the 2011 San Diego Comic-Con. Its design was inspired by the loveable astronaut who features in Toy Story films.

It is difficult and pricey to acquire Buzz Lightyear Freddy. It retails for about $5,680, and the price is likely to go higher in the foreseeable future.

11. Freddy Funko as Deathstroke (Glow in the Dark) - $5,760

24 pieces of Freddy as Deathstroke GITD were released in 2015. Each of these figurines is worth about $5,760, and only a few people have it. That said, those who do have it are willing to sell it for over $8,000.

10. Ken Griffey Jr. (Gold) - $5,790

Ken Griffey Jr. (Gold) was released on 29th September 2018 and has a 3.75" scale. Only 24 pieces were released. The estimated retail price for each is $5,790, although you might see people selling it for $7,500.

9. Dumbo (Clown Paint) - $6,160

In 1941, Walt Disney Productions released an animated fantasy film known as Dumbo. It inspired the Dumbo (Clown Paint) figurine.

In 2013, only 48 pieces of this figurine were released at the San Diego Comic-Con. Today, this vinyl piece retails for about $6,160 and is a treasure to add to your collection.

8. Frankenberry Freddy Funko (Glow in the Dark) - $6,400

Frankenberry was first released at the 2011 San Diego Comic-Con. Initially, it retailed for as little as $725, but today, it costs about $6,400, with offers going up to $8,000. This figurine has an attractive pink colour found in the Franken Berry cereal that is readily available in the stores, especially around Halloween.

7. Freddy Funko as Venom - $7,170

This figurine was released on 20th September 2019. Only 24 pieces were made, and they were issued to random people as a part of Funko Fundays. The estimated selling price for each is $7,170, but you might have to shell out up to $9,000 to get it.

6. Superhero Stan Lee (Red Metallic) - $7,570

Stan Lee Red Metallic was created in honour of real-life Hero Stan Lee, who passed away towards the end of 2018. Lee was an actor who featured in many Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Over the years, many figurines have been made in his honour. However, none of them is as rare and pricey as the Stan Lee Superhero Red Metallic variant. Its worth is about $7,570, and if it is autographed by the legend himself, it would cost even more.

5. Freddy as Boba Fett (Red Hair) - $7,630

The Boba Fett with red hair figurine was released in 2014. In this variant, Freddy is dressed as Boba Fett from Star Wars. Only 24 pieces were released, and the estimated selling price of each is $7,630.

4. Clockwork Orange - $8,190

Only 12 Clockwork Orange figurines were made. The pieces were given to the very important people at Funko. Each of them has a number and is signed by Brian Mariotti. The estimated retail price for these rare pieces is $8,190 each.

3. Freddy as Jaime Lannister (Bloody) - $9,980

Freddy as Jaime Lannister is the third priciest and rarest Funko Pop ever. It was inspired by the fantasy drama television series known as Game of Thrones. Bloody Freddy made his first appearance at the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con.

To get this figurine in 2021, you have to be willing to dish out an estimated $9,980. The price was about $3,410 three years ago but has since shot up. As it is one of the rarest items, some sellers are asking for over $30,000 for this piece.

2. Freddy as Count Chocula (Glow in the Dark) - $10,000

Freddy Count Chocula Glow in the Dark is one of the most rare Funko Pops of all time. This figurine was first released at the 2011 San Diego Comic-Con. In this variant, Freddy is dressed as a vampiric cereal mascot.

Freddy Count Chocula Glow in the Dark and costs about $10,000. There are only 12 units of this figurine globally.

1. Clockwork Orange (Glow in the Dark Chase) - $13,400

What is the world's most expensive Funko Pop? The Clockwork Orange Glow in the Dark Chase is the most expensive Funko Pop in 2021. When Funko announced its release a few years back, collectors went wild with excitement.

Some collectors have been lucky to get a hold of the most expensive Funko Pop ever, while others are still doing their best to get one. The Clockwork Orange GITD is one of the most sought after Funko Pops, and it goes for an estimated price of $13,300.

Is your dream to get a hold of the most expensive Funko Pop in the world? To get it, you have to work very hard and be willing to part with over $13,000. Alternatively, you can look for other rare and expensive figurines to add to your collection.

